"He'll never be the villain y'all want him to be" - Fans react as BTS' Suga donates 100M KRW for forest fire victims in South Korea

On March 27, 2025, Star News reported that BTS' Suga donated 100 million KRW (approximately $75,000) to support wildfire victims in South Korea. The donation was made through the Korean Red Cross. His donated amount will be used to provide food, water, and essential supplies to those affected by the devastating fires in Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam.

This act of generosity comes at a time when South Korea is facing one of its worst wildfire disasters. Thousands of hectares are reportedly burned, and many families have been displaced because of it. Fans were especially touched by the donation since Suga has maintained a low profile since enlisting for his mandatory military service in September 2023.

Suga has been serving as a social service agent due to a previous shoulder injury and has mostly stayed out of the public eye. The idol, along with bandmate J-Hope donated 100M KRW and said via their label,

"We hope that the protracted wildfire situation will end as soon as possible. We hope that those who have lost their homes and are struggling and everyone working hard to put out the fire can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives. We hope that this donation will provide some comfort and hope."

Fans were quick to react and express themselves. Many noted how the Daechwita rapper has always been known for his generosity, despite facing criticism and backlash after his DUI incident case last year.

Some mentioned that he has been dragged through controversies for months, yet continues to quietly support those in need. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote:

"He'll never be the villain y'all want him to be. The kindest person ever."

Others felt emotional getting his update this year before his discharge in June. They wrote how Suga has always been consistent in supporting those in need.

"Finally a yoongi update,im so proud of him," an X user wrote.

"1st news of yoongi and him being the kind man he is," another netizen mentioned.

"So Yoongi is real, is not just dream! First updated since forever .Stay safe, healthy and happy! Thank you," a person added.

"Our ever so kind Yoongi giving back as always...and people wonder why he is loved worldwide!!," a fan commented.

Many said they were relieved to see his name in the news for a positive reason, especially after the controversy he faced in 2024.

"Ohhh YOONGI they can never paint you as the villian," a fan mentioned.

"And this is how I know I stan the right person Despite all the hate and lashback he faced he still didn't stopped being kind and spreading love," an X user wrote.

"Yoongi will always be the best human no matter how much hatred he recieves. Armys will always love him! We love you Yoongi!," another person remarked.

BTS' j-hope joined Suga to help the victims of the forest fire

Suga’s recent donation is not his first time helping wildfire victims. In 2022, he donated another 100 million KRW to those affected by similar disasters in Uljin and Samcheok. Beyond wildfire relief, he has contributed to various causes. This included supporting pediatric cancer patients and funding COVID-19 prevention efforts.

In 2023, on his 30th birthday, Suga donated to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, showing his commitment to humanitarian work.

Meanwhile, Suga's bandmate, j-hope, also participated in the latest wildfire relief efforts. He donated 100 million KRW to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. These funds will be used for disaster recovery and supporting vulnerable communities.

Previously, the Arson rapper contributed to flood relief in 2023 and helped the families of the victims of a tragic plane crash.

BTS has a long history of charitable work. The septet has supported various causes since 2017. Their "LOVE MYSELF" campaign, in collaboration with UNICEF, has been dedicated to promoting self-love and ending violence. The group’s fanbase has also been actively involved in fundraising and donations.

Suga is scheduled to get discharged in June 2025. As for j-hope, he is among the only two BTS members, along with Jin, to have completed their service in 2024. RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will be discharged in the same month as Suga.

