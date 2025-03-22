"LEAVE YOONGI AND BTS ALONE" - Fans slam TIME Magazine for mentioning BTS' Suga's DUI incident in recent NJZ interview

BTS fans worldwide are calling out TIME Magazine for mentioning SUGA in their recent article covering the ongoing lawsuit between NewJeans (NJZ), ADOR, and HYBE. The piece, published on March 21, 2025, also highlighted the turbulent year for K-pop, touching on declining global sales and controversies affecting the industry.

However, it sparked backlash after referencing SUGA’s DUI incident from August 2024, where the rapper was reportedly charged for riding an electric scooter under influence near his residence. BTS' fandom ARMY questioned why BTS or SUGA were mentioned in a story unrelated to the group, especially when the focus of the article was NewJeans' legal battle.

Many took to social media platforms, with one fan writing:

"@TIME LEAVE YOONGI AND BTS ALONE."

"What happened to professional journalism, @TIME? BTS has nothing to do with this story. SUGA was on a scooter and fell without injuring anyone nor damaging any properties. Since when Time magazine peddle insinuations and sensationalism like a gossip rag just to sell?" said one ARMY.

"Wondering why this was allowed to be published by @TIME where the fact checking done appears to be 'I googled it' .... I want to appreciate the attention to KPOP but not at the sacrifice of actual journalism," mentioned one netizen.

"Hi @deguzmanchad The article you wrote has nothing to do with Suga and BTS, but you dragged them into it, which may cause misunderstandings and they may be attacked and hated because of you. Please remove them from the article," explained an X user mentioning the writer.

"Using SUGA’s name in an unrelated issue is irresponsible and dangerous. This kind of misleading journalism spreads unnecessary hate. Remove his name immediately and take responsibility! @TIME @deguzmanchad," read a comment on X.

Additionally, the article also brought up SM Entertainment’s decision to terminate NCT’s Taeil after his s*xual assault charges. This further frustrated ARMYs, who argued that grouping SUGA’s case with far graver accusations was unfair and damaging.

"Seriously @deguzmanchad The article has nothing to do with Suga .... plus grow up mentioning suga in the same para as the assaulter seriously get your priorities straight," said one individual on X.

"They wrote Y00ongi's incident along with that Taeil crime? Are they even sane? Also they made it sound like he dr*nk drove and caused casualties, wtf is this?!" posted this netizen.

"Unfairly associating his name with actual law offenders, like those involved in assault cases, using his name for clicks in such a poorly written article that has nothing to with him is pathetic. shame on you, @deguzmanchad. do better," shared another ARMY.

"Wahh... How could they write our Yoongi here in such unrelated news?! Even the issue with Suga already cleared. The journalists that wrote this are so shameless," added this fan.

Overview of the report on NewJeans (NJZ)’s contract dispute Suga was mentioned in

On March 21, TIME magazine published an in-depth report on NewJeans' (NJZ) ongoing conflict with their former label ADOR and parent company HYBE. They highlighted the group’s legal battle, rebranding, and impact on the K-pop industry.

As stated in the report, NewJeans members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—terminated their contract with ADOR in November 2024. They referred to instances of unfair treatment, discrimination, and workplace harassment, all of which ADOR has strongly denied.

This situation has sent shockwaves through the K-pop industry, especially as HYBE faces significant financial challenges, including a market capitalization drop of nearly half a billion dollars, according to the report.

In February 2025, the members announced their new group name, NJZ, and planned a comeback performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23. They stated that the rebranding offered them greater creative freedom and artistic control while maintaining their core identity.

However, according to the report, ADOR filed for an injunction in a Seoul court to block NJZ from new promotional activities and performances. The court granted the injunction shortly before NJZ's scheduled performance. ADOR claimed their goal was to uphold the existing contract, not to hinder the group's career.

TIME reported that the contract between NewJeans and ADOR, originally set to expire in 2029, is now under review, with a court hearing scheduled for April 3. The report stated that the industry experts noted that the case could take years and may set a new precedent for artist-label relationships in K-pop.

The report detailed allegations of alleged mistreatment, including media interference, isolation, and denial of a request to honour victims of the December 2024 Jeju Air crash. The South Korean labour ministry rejected a harassment petition filed by fans, stating that K-pop idols are not legally classified as workers.

The magazine highlighted that despite facing legal risks—including potential penalties amounting to $420 million—the group remains focused on artistic independence. NJZ’s representatives clarified that their goal is not to damage the industry but to gain freedom from what they view as unfair constraints.

The report discussed a dispute in the K-pop industry during a tough year marked by low global sales and other issues. Experts have different opinions on how the case will turn out, but it is likely to affect future investments and contracts for artists in South Korea.

As per the report, NJZ continues to work independently and is exploring partnerships with a new agency to manage communications. The group plans to showcase a different artistic direction in their upcoming performances while maintaining support for their fanbase.

TIME concluded that while the dispute's outcome remains uncertain, the case has sparked important conversations about artist rights and working conditions in the K-pop industry.

For the unversed, BTS member SUGA faced legal action in 2024 for riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred on August 6, when Suga rode the electric scooter back to his apartment after drinking with friends nearby.

While entering his apartment building, he fell, drawing the attention of a nearby police officer. No injuries were reported and a subsequent test confirmed he had been drinking. Following the incident, Suga addressed the matter by posting an apology on Weverse the same day, admitting he was unaware that riding a scooter under the influence was a legal violation.

On September 30, the Seoul court fined him 15 million Korean won (approximately $11,500). Suga is expected to finish his military service by June 2025. He will return around the same time as RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are also serving their mandatory duties.

