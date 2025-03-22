"This isn't the end!" — NJZ members upload Instagram story sending support to Bunnies after the court's recent decision favors ADOR's injunction

On March 22, NJZ uploaded an Instagram story addressing their fandom, Bunnies. This was their second Instagram update following the court hearing on March 21. In the recent trial, the court ruled in favor of ADOR, which insisted that the members should continue to stay under the agency and not take part in independent activities.

Their previous two Instagram stories didn't contain words but conveyed messages through emojis. In the first story, they added each member's representative emoji, followed by an "=" symbol, an infinity symbol, and a muscle emoji. They likely indicated that the members would stay strong together forever.

However, in their latest Instagram story, they used words to offer support to Bunnies. They expressed apologies to Bunnies who have been going through a lot due to the ongoing feud between NJZ and their agency, ADOR. While disappointed by the recent court ruling, the members expressed that they would continue to fight until they get their freedom as artists.

Here's part of their statement that was uploaded on NJZ's Instagram story:

"This isn’t the end yet! We can’t see the future, so I can’t say anything for certain… but on the day after tomorrow, we’re going to give that stage everything we’ve got—just as hard as we prepared for it, just as much as we wanted to perform, and just as much as we’ve been missing you, Bunnies!!! We’re going to have more fun on that stage than anyone else!"

In November 2024, NJZ announced their departure from ADOR after the agency failed to meet their 14-day ultimatum, which outlined a series of actions from ADOR. Since these needs were not met, the members decided to leave the agency.

However, ADOR pushed for the validity of their contract and warned the members against participating in independent activities outside the agency's control. A lawsuit was subsequently filed against the members, and the first ruling in this case was held on March 21. The court ruled in favor of ADOR, restricting NJZ from pursuing independent activities.

Following the court's decision, they shared a message with their fandom, Bunnies:

"Everything will be okay, Bunnies. It’s not easy, I know… but I hope you can let your heart rest a little today—whether it’s getting some good sleep or just taking it easy. Honestly… I’ve been a bit all over the place preparing for this stage, and I feel really sorry that I haven’t been able to look after you all as much lately. I had so many thoughts because I wanted to go all out this time… and I know it hasn’t been easy for you either. "

They continued:

"It must’ve been tough, not being able to communicate like we used to. I worry that you’re still hurting now… I really want to give each of you a hug and comfort you, but I can only do it through words, and that breaks my heart.ㅠㅠ You’re the ones who’ve always stood by us, endlessly cheering us on…You’ve worked so hard. Thank you. Because of you, the five of us became stronger, are strong now, and will continue to stay strong."

Meanwhile, due to the court's ruling, the group's upcoming performance at ComplexCon on March 23 will now take place under ADOR's management. The NJZ members concluded their statement by asking fans to enjoy the stage without worrying too much about recent events.

