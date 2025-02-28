"Accounts were opened without prior consultation" — ADOR issues official statement condemning NJZ's social media activities

On February 28, 2025, Herald POP reported that ADOR issued an official statement condemning NewJeans' recent social media activities conducted under the moniker "NJZ." The agency asserted that these actions were taken without prior consultation and constituted a breach of their exclusive contracts.

The agency emphasized that they have official social media platforms for NewJeans and that any additional accounts made by the girl group were done without ADOR's permission. The agency stated:

"ADOR's position is that the exclusive contract is valid, and we are awaiting a legal judgment on this. NewJeans has official SNS, YouTube, and TikTok accounts for communication with fans, and all other accounts were opened without prior consultation under the exclusive contract."

The statement further read,

"Posting content not through an official account or engaging in entertainment activities is a violation of the exclusive contract and can cause confusion among fans and advertisers, so we ask you to refrain from doing so."

The controversy began on February 27, 2025, when the girl group unveiled a new logo and announced the launch of a TikTok, X, and YouTube account under the name "NJZ."

The establishment of these new social media accounts intensified the ongoing legal dispute between NewJeans and ADOR. The agency contended that the group's actions not only breached their contractual obligations but could also potentially mislead fans and stakeholders.

The creation and management of multiple official social media accounts often require a dedicated team, fueling speculation that NJZ may be operating under new representation. However, NJZ has not yet made an official statement regarding their management status.

NewJeans (NJZ) seemingly teases new music amid legal dispute

On February 27, 2025, the group's Instagram account released several new concept photos of the girls dressed in tuxedos and suits—reminiscent of spy movies. Subsequently, their fanbase speculated it could be a hint for their upcoming track.

Meanwhile, the conflict between NewJeans and ADOR heated up toward the end of 2024, following the dismissal of the group's producer, Min Hee-jin, as CEO of ADOR. This prompted the members of the group—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—to demand her reinstatement.

Upon the denial of their demand, the group declared that they would terminate their contracts with ADOR, alleging abuse and mismanagement. Eventually, on November 28, 2024, NewJeans announced the termination of their contracts.

However, ADOR disputed these allegations, maintaining that the contracts remain valid, and launched a lawsuit against the members.

On February 7, 2025, NewJeans announced their new name, "NJZ," via their new Instagram account, @njz_official. They went ahead to give several interviews to CNN and CNBC about this change.

The girl group also confirmed that they will have their first performance under the new name at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23, 2025.

NJZ further announced plans to debut a new song during their performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong. It will mark their first live performance since the rebranding and the onset of their dispute with ADOR.

In other news, ADOR's injunction hearing against NewJeans, to stop them from working on projects outside of the label's approval, will be held at the Seoul Central District Court on March 7, 2025. Following this, the label's lawsuit against the group for contract breach will be held on April 3.

