"Our constitution guarantees the freedom of the press" — TenAsia hits back at NewJeans' parents for allegedly attempting to intimidate reporters

On February 15, 2025, South Korean media outlet TenAsia accused the parents of NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) of allegedly attempting to intimidate journalists. This accusation follows a public statement by the parents condemning a TenAsia report and threatening legal action against the publication.

Ad

On February 14, 2025, TenAsia published an article suggesting that NJZ was in discussions to sign with the agency Beasts And Natives Alike (BANA).

The report, citing unnamed industry insiders, claimed that while an official contract had not been finalized, BANA was already managing certain activities for NJZ, including organizing press conferences. This information was reportedly corroborated by multiple sources within the industry as per TenAsia and Koreaboo.

In response, the parents of NewJeans members, operating under the group's official PR account, issued a strong rebuttal. They labeled the TenAsia report as false and defamatory and claimed to take strong criminal action against the media outlet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the public denunciation, TenAsia released a counterstatement defending its journalistic integrity and expressing concern over what it perceives as an attempt to suppress press freedom. TenAsia stated,

"It is the job of the press to report on matters of public interest. Our constitution guarantees the freedom of the press for this purpose. It is an unreasonable act to publicly mention a reporter’s real name and intimidate them just because one dislikes the media coverage." (as translated by Koreaboo)

Ad

The media outlet criticized the parents' approach of publicly naming the journalist involved, describing it as a tactic intended to pressure and intimidate. TenAsia argued that such actions could set a dangerous precedent, potentially deterring journalists from reporting on sensitive issues due to fear of personal attacks or legal repercussions.

The publication asserted that addressing perceived inaccuracies should be conducted through appropriate legal channels rather than public denunciations.

NewJeans vs. ADOR: Genesis of the dispute, allegations, rebranding, and more

The South Korean girl group NewJeans, comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, has been embroiled in a significant contract dispute with their agency, ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation. This conflict has unfolded over several months, involving allegations of mistreatment, legal battles, and substantial financial implications for the parties involved.

Ad

The discord began in August 2024 when Min Hee-jin, the then-CEO and creative director of ADOR, was dismissed from her position. Min Hee-jin had been instrumental in NJZ's formation and creative direction, and her sudden departure raised concerns among the group members.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, NewJeans advocated for her reinstatement, expressing dissatisfaction with the agency's decision. Their appeals, however, were not heeded, leading to escalating tensions between the artists and the management.

On November 13, 2024, reports emerged that NewJeans had issued a formal notice to ADOR, threatening to terminate their exclusive contracts if the alleged breaches were not rectified within 14 days. The group cited violations related to artist protection and contractual obligations as the basis for their ultimatum.

Ad

When the agency failed to address their concerns, NewJeans announced on November 28, 2024, that they were terminating their contracts with ADOR, citing the company's failure to rectify the breaches as the primary reason for their decision.

In response, ADOR disputed the validity of the contract termination and, on December 3, 2024, filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court seeking legal confirmation of the enforceability of their exclusive contracts with NewJeans.

The departure of NewJeans had immediate financial repercussions for HYBE Corporation. Following the group's announcement to exit ADOR, HYBE's market valuation plummeted by over $420 million, reflecting nearly a 7% drop in share value.

Ad

The Korea Management Federation (KMF) and the Korea Entertainment Producers' Association (KEPA) sided with ADOR, arguing that unilateral contract terminations could undermine industry principles and deter future investments.

KEPA described the members' actions as "childish," while KMF urged them to retract their claims, emphasizing the potential negative consequences for the broader entertainment industry.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, the members of NewJeans pursued independent activities. On February 7, 2025, they announced a rebranding of the group under the new name "NJZ." This move signified their intention to continue their musical careers outside the purview of ADOR and HYBE.

Ad

Additionally, NJZ was slated to headline the Hong Kong music festival ComplexCon on March 23, 2025, marking their first major performance under the new moniker.

Ad

However, ADOR has cautioned that any future activities by the group could constitute a breach of their existing contracts, as the legal dispute over the contract termination remains unresolved. The agency indicated that such violations could increase the damages owed to them.

Currently, if NewJeans aka NJZ lose against ADOR's lawsuits, they might have to pay upto 600 billion KRW (around $416.2 million) in penalty. The injunction hearing is set for March 7, followed by the lawsuit hearing regarding contract validation on April 3, 2025.

Ad

ADOR has maintained that the contracts remain valid and enforceable. The agency expressed a commitment to resolving the issue through legal channels and has cautioned third parties against engaging in unauthorized collaborations with the group.

The confrontation between TenAsia and NewJeans aka NJZ's parents raises critical questions about the balance between protecting individual reputations and upholding press freedom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback