“This feels like a rebirth” — Netizens rave over NewJeans' new concept details amid group rebranding and independent activities announcement

On February 7, 2025, NewJeans, now rebranded as NJZ, unveiled a new concept that left fans raving. Amid their ongoing legal dispute with ADOR, the group announced independent activities, signaling a new chapter in their career.

On February 7, 2025, NewJeans/NJZ introduced their revamped image through a series of photos and a live Instagram session. Departing from their previous "girl next door" aesthetic, the members showcased a more daring and edgy look.

Each member donned white outfits paired with distinctive red contact lenses, symbolizing their fandom, affectionately known as "Bunnies." Rabbits, often depicted with white fur and red eyes and symbolizing rebirth and adaptability, served as a representation of the group's latest concept photoshoot.

This thoughtful integration of imagery resonated deeply with fans, who appreciated the homage to their community. Fans have largely expressed support for NJZ's decision to rebrand and pursue independence.

"NewJeans’ rebrand mirrors Black Swan—a story of transformation, pressure, and breaking free. In the film, a ballerina loses herself while striving for perfection, embracing her darker, fearless side. This feels like a rebirth for the girls, stepping into something bold and new," one fan said.

Social media platforms were flooded with praise for the group's innovative concept and the meaningful connection to their fandom with the new group name announcement. They discussed how the styling not only highlighted each member's individuality but also reinforced the group's cohesive theme.

"Look closely and you'll see each contact is different. minji wears a smoky red, hanni has flaming red, dani has an eclipse rays, haerin with a darker eclipse, then hyein with sun burst. these level of details. gadd*mn," another fan stated.

"White rabbits symbolize good luck, rebirth, resurrection, renewal, transformation and growth," another fan said.

"I'm really curious about their songs now and everything without a doubt New Jeanz caught us again," another fan expressed.

Fans also discussed the symbolism of red eyes and rabbits.

"Wait this is creative, now you cooking," a fan reacted.

"Red eyes: intense emotions; furry; distress; even evil. Red-eyed bunnies: vulnerability, danger, courage, and the ability to fight back against abuse. Welcome NJZ," another fan commented.

"Red eyes usually represent the anger and revenge just like : 'Her red eyes burned with the fury of a thousand grudges, a relentless fire fueled by anger and the unyielding thirst for revenge,'" another fan stated.

"This is great I almost know they'll do well!" one fan said.

NewJeans/NJZ versus ADOR: Background of the ongoing legal dispute

The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR began in late 2024. On November 28, 2024, the five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—publicly announced the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR, citing alleged mistreatment and breaches of the agreement.

In response, ADOR refuted these claims, asserting that the contracts remained valid and that the group was obligated to continue their activities under the agency.

Following the contract termination announcement, ADOR initiated legal action against the members of NewJeans. In December 2024, the agency filed a lawsuit seeking to enforce the validity of the contracts and prevent the group from engaging in independent activities.

The legal battle intensified when, in January 2025, ADOR filed an injunction to prevent the members from independently signing advertising contracts, aiming to maintain control over the group's commercial engagements.

Amidst the legal turmoil, NewJeans announced on February 7, 2025, that they would rebrand as "NJZ" and pursue independent activities separate from ADOR. This rebranding signifies a fresh start for the group as they seek to establish their identity outside the confines of their former agency.

The group is scheduled to perform at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, 2025, marking their first major appearance under the new name.

The Seoul Central District Court scheduled the first hearing concerning ADOR's provisional injunction against NewJeans for March 7, 2025.

In addition to the injunction, ADOR filed a lawsuit in December 2024 to affirm the validity of the exclusive contracts with NewJeans. The first hearing for this lawsuit is set for April 3, 2025, at the 41st civil division of the Seoul Central District Court.

