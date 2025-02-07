“They are still interfering with a lot of our work” — Danielle reveals ADOR's dual lawsuits against NewJeans in CNBC interview post rebranding move

In a recent interview with CNBC on February 7, 2025, Danielle, a member of the K-pop group formerly known as NewJeans—now rebranded as NJZ—provided insights into the group's ongoing legal battles with their former agency, ADOR.

Danielle conveyed the group's apprehensions about ADOR's persistent involvement in their professional endeavors. She described the situation as "quite frightening for us," highlighting the challenges NJZ faces as they attempt to navigate their careers independently.

She expressed concerns about the agency's continued interference, stating:

"Actually what's being quite frightening for us is that even like...though everything we have been through, they are still interfering with a lot of our work. Yeah, ADOR is still interfering with a lot of our work. They have already filed two lawsuits against us. Then, they have actually also filed for an injunction."

Trending

Fellow member Hanni also shared the group's aspirations for the future, stating that their goal for 2025 is to:

"release music as quick as possible... because we want to reshift the focus back onto our job and what we should be. Honestly, we have done nothing wrong, so we're not afraid of anything at the moment. I think we're more excited to kind of see what the future holds, and I'm sure that everything will work out well."

Expand Tweet

ADOR's dual lawsuits against NewJeans: Legal dispute & difference between the cases explored

The conflict between NJZ and ADOR began in late 2024 when the group accused the agency of breaching their exclusive contracts. On November 28, 2024, the members announced the termination of their contracts, citing ADOR's failure to rectify significant breaches.

In response, ADOR filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court on December 3, 2024, seeking legal confirmation of the contracts' validity.

The agency emphasized that an exclusive contract cannot be unilaterally terminated based solely on one party's claims.

Beyond the initial lawsuit, ADOR has taken additional legal measures to assert its position.

The agency filed an injunction to prevent NJZ from signing independent advertising contracts, aiming to restrict the group's activities outside the disputed contract's parameters.

In addition to the lawsuit, ADOR filed an injunction in January 2025 to prevent NewJeans from engaging in independent activities, particularly signing advertising contracts without the agency's approval.

The injunction seeks to reaffirm ADOR's authority as the group's management agency while the primary lawsuit is ongoing.

ADOR expressed concerns that the group's unilateral actions could cause confusion among third parties, such as advertisers, and potentially damage the agency's brand value.

While both legal actions aim to address the dispute between ADOR and NewJeans, they serve different purposes. Through the lawsuit, ADOR seeks a court ruling to confirm the validity and enforceability of the exclusive contracts.

The outcome will determine whether the contracts remain in effect or if the group's termination is legally upheld.

Conversely, the injunction against NewJeans/NJZ is a provisional measure intended to maintain the status quo until the lawsuit is resolved.

ADOR's injunction specifically aims to prevent NewJeans from undertaking independent activities, such as signing advertising deals, which could conflict with the agency's interests and contractual rights.

ADOR believes that allowing unilateral termination without legal scrutiny could set a precedent that undermines the stability of contractual relationships in the entertainment industry.

ADOR argues that unauthorized independent activities by NewJeans could lead to confusion among business partners and the public.

As the situation unfolds, both parties await the court's decisions on the lawsuit and the injunction.

The injunction's first hearing is scheduled for March 7, 2025, followed by the lawsuit's first trial on April 3, at the 50th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback