"This better be it" — Speculations run amok online as NJZ seemingly hints at comeback release with new Instagram pictures

On February 25, 2025, the official NewJeans, aka NJZ, Instagram account (@njz_official) shared a series of photographs featuring the five members in distinct tuxedo suits and formal attire. The images led fans to speculate about the concept of their upcoming project.

Furthermore, director Shin Woo-seok of Dolphiners Films, who had previously directed music videos for the group for songs like Ditto, ETA, and OMG, posted flicks on his Instagram stories that looked quite relevant.

He posted pictures of Keanu Reeves from his film John Wick 2 and Robert De Niro from Heat, both in formal attire similar to the group's recent photoshoot.

Fans speculated that this could be a hint that the Cookie group's upcoming project may have some action and drama associated with it. One fan wrote on X:

"This better be it omg."

The combination of the rebranding announcement, cryptic Instagram posts, and hints from trusted collaborators sent the group's fanbase into a frenzy. Online forums, fan sites, and social media platforms are teeming with discussions, theories, and expressions of excitement.

"Oh this is serious I need this to be the concept," a fan wrote.

"WAIT didn't Lady Gaga say that Telephone will be continued since that's what was written at the end of the music video back in 2010?!?! What if NJZ are collarbone with her?!?!" another fan wrote.

"Please please please ditto 2," another fan added.

Many fans are analyzing the visual elements of the teasers and reacting to the same.

"The kind of delulu I allow," a fan commented.

"Uncle wooseok ik you’re gonna give another masterpiece," another fan reacted.

"GIRL PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE I WANT SPYJNZ BACK," another fan added.

NewJeans' ultimatum and contract termination to rebranding themselves as NJZ

In August 2024, Min Hee-jin was ousted from her position as ADOR's CEO. NewJeans (NJZ) members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—took a stand and publicly called for Hee-jin's return, raising growing concerns over their company's direction and management practices.

The matter turned serious when the group issued an ultimatum to ADOR to reinstate Min Hee-jin. When the label refused their demands, the members announced the termination of their exclusive contracts on November 28, 2024. They claimed that the agency had failed to protect their interests and provide adequate support.

After the fallout, the group rebranded itself as NJZ to start afresh and cut ties with their previous identity on February 7, 2025. They also expressed intentions to debut new music at ComplexCon in Hong Kong in March 2025.

In response to NJZ's actions, ADOR disputed the validity of the contract termination, labeling it a unilateral decision without legal standing. The company filed a lawsuit seeking judicial confirmation of the contracts' enforceability and requested an injunction to prevent the group from engaging in independent activities.

ADOR also urged media outlets to continue using the name "NewJeans," emphasizing that the exclusive contracts remained legally binding.

NJZ is scheduled to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, which is set between March 21 and March 23 at AsiaWorld-Expo. The group is slated to reportedly debut a new song on March 23, 2025.

