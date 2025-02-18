"This is what we all waited for!" — Fans react as Vogue France addresses NewJeans as NJZ despite ADOR's recent demands

On February 18, 2025, Vogue France featured the South Korean girl group formerly known as NewJeans under their rebranded name, NJZ. This move comes in the wake of the group's ongoing legal dispute with their label, ADOR, which has explicitly requested media outlets to continue using the original name, NewJeans.

The quintet—comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—announced their rebranding to NJZ on February 7, 2025. This decision was made amid a protracted legal battle with ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation.

The dispute centers around allegations of mistreatment and mismanagement by the label, leading the group to terminate their contracts and adopt a new identity.

Hanni, in an exclusive interview with CNN on February 7, expressed that the rebranding was an effort to transform a challenging period into a more exciting chapter for the group. She emphasized that while they are moving forward with a new name, the essence of their original identity remains integral to their journey.

In response to the group's unilateral decision, ADOR issued a statement in November 2024, asserting that the exclusive contracts with the members remain valid. The label emphasized that any activities undertaken without their authorization, including the adoption of a new group name, constitute a material breach of the contractual agreement.

ADOR urged media outlets and stakeholders to continue referring to the group as NewJeans, reinforcing their legal claim over the original name and associated intellectual property.

Despite ADOR's explicit requests, Vogue France proceeded to feature the group under the name NJZ in their latest issue as "NJZ (ex-NewJeans). This editorial choice was interpreted by many as a recognition of the group's autonomy and their desire to redefine their brand identity amidst the ongoing dispute.

The feature highlights NJZ's upcoming performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong, scheduled for March 23, 2025, marking their first official appearance under the new moniker.

The K-pop fandom was abuzz with varied reactions to Vogue France's decision and the broader implications of the group's rebranding. One fan wrote on X:

"This is what we all waited for!!"

Discussions emerged evaluating the potential impact of NJZ's continued presence in prominent publications and their collaborations with global brands. Some fans view Vogue France's acknowledgment as a validation of the group's autonomy.

"Vogue france said NJZ(ex-NewJeans) oh fraudor don't make that face," a fan wrote.

"Vogue France was clear « their old label Ador » Everyone brand included agree that m NJZ isn’t under Hybe anymore except Hybe stans. They also used the expression « emancipated era » .They even use their new name," another fan said.

"They said this group could achieve nothing after Hybe but here they are headlining a festival in March and on worldwide magazines a couple months after leaving," another fan added.

Several fans stressed the significance of how NJZ was featured on Vogue France immediately after they rebranded themselves.

"People saying notice how its not korea when their first cover as njz was in Vogue korea with 6 covers," a fan remarked.

"VOGUE FRANCE ???? for VOGUE and france being the fashion capital of the world yeah need peope to never question their impact ever again!" another fan stated.

"NJZ for Vogue France. We going global with it," another fan added.

ADOR vs NewJeans/NJZ feud: A comprehensive look at the ongoing dispute

The discord began in April 2024 when HYBE Corporation, the parent company of ADOR, initiated an audit of ADOR's operations. This move was perceived by many as an attempt to undermine Min Hee-jin, the then-CEO and creative force behind NewJeans.

The audit led to internal strife, with Min Hee-jin alleging that HYBE's actions were illegal and aimed at forcing her resignation. Despite her efforts to honor the shareholders' agreement and restore stability, tensions escalated.

In August 2024, Min Hee-jin was ousted from her position as CEO of ADOR. In September 2024, the group, comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, viewed Min Hee-jin as a pivotal figure in their artistic journey and publicly demanded her reinstatement. However, ADOR refused their demands.

On November 13, 2024, the members of NewJeans issued a formal letter to ADOR, threatening to terminate their exclusive contracts if Min Hee-jin was not reinstated by November 27. When ADOR failed to meet their demands, the group announced on November 28 that they were terminating their contracts, citing violations related to artist protection and managerial misconduct.

In response to the group's announcement, ADOR disputed the validity of the contract terminations. On December 3, 2024, the label filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court, seeking to confirm the enforceability of their exclusive contracts with NewJeans.

ADOR argued that the group's unilateral termination was unjustified and emphasized the potential disruption such actions could cause within the K-pop industry.

Amid the escalating legal battle, NewJeans secured independent legal representation in January 2025. The group aimed to strengthen their position against ADOR's claims and protect their artistic rights.

On February 7, 2025, NewJeans announced a significant rebranding, unveiling their new group name, NJZ. This change was a strategic shift to distance themselves from ADOR and assert their independence. The group expressed excitement about exploring new artistic directions and promised fans a fresh and bold image.

Their first official performance as NJZ was scheduled for ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, 2025, where they planned to debut new music.

ADOR's injunction's first hearing against the girl group is set for March 7, 2025. The first court hearing of the label's lawsuit against the group is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

