NJZ's Hanni alleged to have refused ADOR’s visa extension document process amidst rumors of signing with new agency

On February 11, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that NewJeans', aka NJZ, complex legal battle with their agency, ADOR, led to significant challenges for member Hanni Pham concerning her visa status in South Korea. ADOR responded by stating,

"(Regarding Hani's visa question) we cannot confirm it and have not revealed our position."

Hanni, who holds dual Australian and Vietnamese citizenship, reportedly declined to sign the documents necessary for the extension of her E-6 visa, which permits foreign entertainers to work in South Korea.

The discord between NewJeans and ADOR became public on November 28, 2024, when the group announced the termination of their exclusive contract with the agency, citing allegations of mistreatment and manipulation. Hanni, during a press conference, emphasized the psychological distress and time wasted due to the agency's actions.

In response, ADOR refuted these claims, asserting that the contracts remain valid and expressing their commitment to supporting the group's activities.

Meanwhile, Hanni's E-6 visa, which is contingent upon sponsorship from a recognized South Korean agency, became a focal point of contention after her visa expired in December 2024.

The E-6 visa requires an active employment contract with a registered agency, along with supporting documents such as a guarantee letter from the agency's representative and an employment recommendation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Without a valid E-6 visa, she is unable to legally participate in entertainment activities or reside within South Korea. Furthermore, engaging in such activities without proper authorization could lead to legal repercussions, including fines or deportation.

Securing a new E-6 visa would necessitate signing with another agency, a process that requires the consent of the previous employer—in this case, ADOR. However, on February 7, 2025, NewJeans announced their new group name as NJZ and stated that they would soon be under a new agency, fueling further speculations among fans.

