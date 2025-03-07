NJZ begin legal battle with ADOR, attend court in person: Complete highlights

On March 7, 2025, the first court hearing in the contract dispute between NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and ADOR took place at the Seoul Central District Court. The hearing was held to discuss the HYBE subsidiary's injunction request, which aims to block the group members from engaging in independent activities and signing advertising contracts.

ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young and all five NJZ members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein attended the proceedings. This legal battle stems from NJZ’s decision to terminate their contracts with ADOR in November 2024, citing a loss of trust in the company’s ability to protect them.

The members have since rebranded and launched independent activities under the new name. ADOR, however, maintains that their contracts remain valid until July 31, 2029, arguing that trust issues do not justify termination.

During the hearing, the group's legal representatives claimed that HYBE and ADOR failed to protect the members from unfair treatment, particularly in comparison to LE SSERAFIM, a group under another HYBE subsidiary. They pointed to instances of alleged discrimination, including delayed debuts and lost brand endorsements.

The case also revisited the “Ignore Hanni Incident,” where the group accused an ILLIT manager of instructing members to ignore Hanni, which ADOR denies. In one of the moments, Danielle tearfully told the court that NJZ would receive no protection if forced to return to ADOR. She stated that she did not want to endure another five years under their management, and emphasized the members' strong stance against returning.

The first hearing between NJZ and ADOR: Complete highlights

NJZ allege unfair treatment and discrimination

According to Ilgan Sports, the group's legal team outlined their core argument that HYBE and ADOR deliberately sidelined them in favor of other groups, particularly LE SSERAFIM. According to the group's representatives, HYBE initially promised that NJZ would debut as its first girl group.

However, after their debut evaluations in March 2021, they were left in limbo until September 2021. Meanwhile, Source Music recruited members for LE SSERAFIM and debuted them first.

The representatives also raised concerns over brand endorsement opportunities, claiming Hyein was initially chosen as an ambassador for a luxury brand but was later replaced by LE SSERAFIM members. When the group sought clarification from the brand, they were reportedly told that HYBE had made the request first without consulting them.

The ‘Ignore Hanni incident’ and ADOR’s response

Another major point of contention was the "Ignore Hanni Incident," where NJZ accused an ILLIT manager of instructing members to ignore Hanni in HYBE’s artist-only space. As per a South Korean media outlet, Chousun Biz, the group's legal team argued that this was part of a broader pattern of mistreatment and that ADOR failed to protect the members.

ADOR, on the other hand, presented CCTV footage in court showing ILLIT members bowing to Hanni and Danielle, disputing the claim that they ignored her. However, the footage did not include audio, leaving room for debate over whether the alleged instruction to ignore Hanni was ever given.

NJZ members' emotional statement and firm stance on not returning to ADOR

Toward the end of the hearing, each member had the opportunity to speak. According to Ilgan Sports, Danielle recalled how, in April 2024, the group was preparing for a comeback, but the situation quickly spiraled into uncertainty. She described feeling anxious and helpless, especially because she had no way to contact former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin for guidance. Hyein tearfully shared that their future had been taken away without explanation, emphasizing that Min Hee-jin was the only person who truly cared for them.

Hanni claimed that ADOR, HYBE, and other labels had pursued legal action against the group because they feared the group’s potential. Meanwhile, Minji reflected on her pre-debut struggles, revealing that she had extended her training period for a year, only to later find out that members from another group had been chosen ahead of her. Danielle then made a final statement, saying that they would not be protected if they returned to ADOR.

Jeju Airplane Crash Ribbon Controversy

Another key moment in the hearing, as reported by Ilgan Sports, was the revelation about the Jeju Air plane crash memorial ribbons. The members’ legal team claimed that in December 2024, members had planned to wear memorial ribbons during a performance in Japan to honor the victims of the Jeju Air tragedy. However, HYBE allegedly blocked this, stating that Japanese broadcasters might object.

After verifying with the broadcasting station, the girls discovered that there were no restrictions, leading to further frustration. In the end, Hanni had to prepare a memorial ribbon herself and wore it on stage without the company’s support.

ADOR CEO’s plea and NJZ’s reaction

During the hearing, ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young made an emotional plea to the group. As per Ilgan Sports, she stated that the injunction was filed because she wanted to continue working with them. She described her attachment to the group, explaining how she spent extensive time reviewing their videos and thinking about how to showcase their best moments.

The court has ordered both NJZ and ADOR to submit additional evidence by March 14. Meanwhile, the group continues to operate independently, with a planned performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23.

