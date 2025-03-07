Source Music refutes allegations of LE SSERAFIM receiving preferential treatment over NJZ following injunction hearing

On Friday, March 7, 2025, LE SSERAFIM's managing label, Source Music, issued an official statement asserting that their artists did not receive any preferential treatment.

During the first injunction hearing on Friday, representatives for NewJeans, also known as NJZ, alleged that HYBE interfered with Hyein's brand endorsement opportunities, favoring LE SSERAFIM instead. They claimed Hyein was initially selected as an ambassador for a luxury brand, but the role was later assigned to LE SSERAFIM, raising concerns about unequal treatment.

In response, Source Music posted on its official X account and clarified that the group's association with the luxury brand began in April 2022 when member Sakura signed an individual contract. The collaboration was well-received, leading to discussions about expanding the partnership to include the entire group.

"LE SSERAFIM has never received preferential treatment or made unfair gains in the process of being selected as an ambassador for a particular brand. The relationship with the brand first began when Sakura signed a contract with the brand in April 2022."

Source Music mentioned that the discussion about the possibility of expanding to team-level ambassadors through the brand's (Louis Vuitton) Japanese office was conducted without the involvement of any other artists.

Source Music debunks NJZ's allegations of HYBE being biased towards LE SSERAFIM

The controversy between HYBE, ADOR, and NJZ erupted on April 22, 2024, when HYBE initiated an internal audit against then-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin and her executives for allegedly attempting to gain full control over the label.

The label publicly called for Min Hee-jin to resign due to alleged poor management practices. In response, Min Hee-jin claimed that she could not possibly take control because HYBE holds 80% of ADOR. She argued that the call for her resignation stemmed from her criticisms of creative similarities between NewJeans and ILLIT, a group that debuted under HYBE's subsidiary, Belift Lab.

Min Hee-jin specifically blamed HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk for failing to address these concerns. Following their dispute, HYBE's stock fell by 12.17%. During an emergency press conference on April 25, 2024, Min Hee-jin elaborated on her grievances, stating that HYBE prioritized LE SSERAFIM's launch over NewJeans.

She presented text messages that she allegedly exchanged with HYBE's CEO Park Ji-won and Bang Si-hyuk, in which she claimed the latter made a disparaging comment about NewJeans' success. Through this, Min Hee-jin alleged during her press conference (April 2024) that it could be proven that HYBE was favoring LE SSERAFIM, affecting NewJeans' promotion overall.

Amid ongoing lawsuit tensions, NewJeans terminated its contract with ADOR and HYBE in November 2024 and rebranded itself as NJZ in February 2025. After the first injunction hearing of ADOR vs. NewJeans on March 7, Source Music, the HYBE affiliate, said that the timelines for the debuts of LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans were different.

Hence, the company said that Min Hee-jin and NJZ's allegation that HYBE debuted LE SSERAFIM as "HYBE's first girl group" is "unfounded."

"Additionally, the argument regarding the timing and process of NewJeans' debut is also very different from the objective facts. The company has not spared any support to prepare for its debut until the time the members of NewJeans were transferred to ADOR," Source Music said.

Source Music also responded to earlier allegations by former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who accused LE SSERAFIM of copying NJZ's creative concepts. The agency denied these claims and filed a defamation lawsuit against Min in July 2024, which is still ongoing.

They expressed regret that such unilateral claims were made without adequate verification, resulting in misinformation and unwarranted criticism of their artists.

"As former CEO Min Hee-jin of ADOR spread false information at a press conference in April last year, the company has already filed a claim for damages against Min in July to correct the false claim, and a lawsuit is currently underway."

The tension between NewJeans and ADOR escalated in late 2024 when NewJeans members sought to terminate their contracts, citing breaches and inadequate artist protection. ADOR disputed these claims, resulting in a legal battle over contract validity and management rights.

The ADOR vs. NJZ lawsuit hearing will be held on April 3, 2025. ADOR filed the lawsuit against the girl group to seek contract validity between the two parties.

If the court finds the contract legal and binding, then NJZ (NewJeans) would have to pay a penalty to ADOR ranging from 400 to 600 billion won (around $276 million to $414 million).

