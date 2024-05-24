Bang Si-hyuk, HYBE producers including BTS, TXT, and LE SSERAFIM’s teams file a petition against Min Hee-jin amidst ongoing feud

On May 24, 2024, South Korean media outlet NEWSIS reported that HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk filed a petition against ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The petition was reportedly signed by Music chief producer Han Seong-soo of Pledis Entertainment and Music chief producer So Seong-jin of Source Music.

In addition, the creative directors of BTS and LE SSERAFIM, Kim Seong-hyun, Son Seong-deuk, Slow Rabbit, the music producer of Tomorrow by Together (TXT), and Pdogg, the senior producer of BIGHIT MUSIC, who have worked together to build the 'BTS' musical universe, also reportedly filed petitions.

In addition to pointing out "personal malice" against CEO Min, HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk's petition—partially disclosed at the last injunction hearing—also included the message that setting the right precedent is crucial to developing the K-pop industry as a whole and creating a system for creators. Each one of them reportedly wrote in their petition,

"I am concerned that one person's deviation may lead to the decline of the entire K-pop." (as reported by News1)

Expand Tweet

10,000 NewJeans fans file a petition in support of Min Hee-jin and the girl group

On May 18, Yonhap News reported that the five musicians who make up NewJeans raised their concerns in an update about the continuing legal dispute between HYBE and Min Hee-jin. The rookie girl group from ADOR performs under HYBE's umbrella corporation. They filed a petition to the Seoul Central District Court in advance of the May 17 court date.

According to reports, NewJeans stated their backing for ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's side in these letters, albeit the precise contents are yet unknown. Danielle Marsh, Kim Minji, Hanni Pham, Kang Haerin, and Lee Hyein were among those who signed the petition alongside other ADOR employees.

This is the first time that NewJeans members have used the legal system to formally express their position in the conflict. It was previously disclosed that the parents of the NewJeans members had reportedly sent letters of petition in favor of Min Hee-jin.

South Korean media News1 reported that a petition supporting CEO Min Hee-jin was submitted by over 10,000 NewJeans fanbase Bunnies. They filed a petition, claiming that CEO Min has already demonstrated enough progress with the girl group and that continuing to have her and NewJenes together will benefit the team's expansion.

Expand Tweet

More about HYBE and Min Hee-jin's ongoing tussle and court hearing

According to reports, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin and Vice President "A" (who's anonymity has been maintained throughout the feud) were accused of grabbing management privileges. HYBE previously launched an emergency audit on April 22, 2024. The parent corporation of ADOR filed a report on the interim audit findings and obtained proof of Vice President "A's" and Min Hee-jin's violation of trust.

On April 25, HYBE submitted the evidence to the Seoul Yongsan Police Station on suspicion of that breach and also asked Min Hee-jin to step down from her CEO role. As the parent company, HYBE owns 80% of ADOR shares and Min Hee-jin owns 18% while the rest 2% is acquired by other ADOR authorities.

Min Hee-jin accused Bang Si-hyuk of mistreatment towards her and NewJeans, allegedly asking her to inflate NewJeans' album sales by 100,000 units, and accused the company and BTS of having alleged ties with Dahn World Center. These allegations were refuted and further debunked by Bang Si-hyuk's company during the first court hearing on May 17.

Furthermore, the Bang Si-hyuk's company then submitted evidence of Min Hee-jin conspiring with Dunamu and NAVER to take over ADOR and also reportedly plotted with a foreign investor to crash HYBE's shares.

Expand Tweet

In other news, NewJeans released How Sweet and Bubble Gum on May 24, 2024, alongside BTS' Kim Namjoon's second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person.