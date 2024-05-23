"Not yet been determined" — HYBE Labels releases statement following reports of CSO Lee Jae-sang allegedly replacing Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO

Recently, according to the Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports, it was rumored that the CSO of HYBE Labels' will stand as the replacement for Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO. This news landed on the internet on Wednesday, May 22, and netizens were naturally shocked by the alleged fast-paced decisions while the court trial between HYBE Labels and ADOR is still ongoing.

However, HYBE Labels released a statement on May 23, Thursday, to clarify the recently surfaced rumors. The statement expressed that the agency has not made any conclusive decisions regarding the management positions of its subsidiary company, ADOR. Here's what the statement read:

"We would like to provide an explanation as reports regarding the composition of ADOR’s management are circulating. The documented CEO of ADOR has not yet been determined. It is also not true that another label could take charge of production (for NewJeans). The roles and scopes of the three director candidates, as well as plans for organizational stabilization and support, will be disclosed as soon as they are decided."

Additionally, they also clarified several doubts regarding the position of NewJeans under HYBE. There were rumors about the possibility of many ADOR employees resigning from the company due to the ongoing court trial, thereby making NewJeans be shifted to a different company under HYBE if ADOR fails to stand as a functional entity. However, this was also debunked by the statement release.

HYBE Labels releases statement clarifying rumors about ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's replacement and explains alternative plans for NewJeans

On May 23, HYBE Labels released a statement clarifying certain rumors about the changes in ADOR's management. Earlier, Ilgan Sports reported on the rumors based on ADOR and NewJeans.

With an ongoing trial between ADOR and HYBE Labels, several rumors regarding the position of ADOR employees and its only artist, NewJeans, have been surfacing on the internet.

Given that there have been several back-and-forth accusations between HYBE and Min Hee-jin and the court trial also focusing on her resignation from ADOR, rumors on who would fill in as her replacement naturally filled up the internet. According to Ilgan Sports, HYBE's CSO (Chief Strategy Officer) Lee Jae-sung was chosen as Min Hee-jin's alleged replacement.

On the other hand, NewJeans were also rumored to be shifting their labels. Since the court trial currently threatens the position of ADOR and its employees under HYBE Labels, netizens were naturally concerned about the K-pop girl group's position.

People questioned whether the group would disband or transfer to another agency under HYBE Labels since the members showcased a large curve of commercial success for HYBE.

To put both of these rumors to rest, HYBE's statement was released. The agency clarified that neither of the rumors was true, and no conclusions on ADOR's management or NewJeans' position have been reached yet.

On the other hand, the most recently landed information regarding the ongoing court trial between HYBE and Min Hee-jin is that several ADOR employees, including the NewJeans member and their parents, submitted petitions in support of Min Hee-jin. Furthermore, several people have also been standing in support and releasing statements favoring Min Hee-jin.