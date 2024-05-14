NewJeans' member's parents reveal HYBE’s alleged plans to send the group on an indefinite hiatus after June 2024 concert

HYBE's ongoing feud with its subsidiary company ADOR and its CEO Min Hee-jin has taken a new turn and entangled NewJeans. On May 13, 2024, South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports reported that a parent of one of the NewJeans members allegedly claimed that HYBE intended to put the rookie girl group on a long hiatus.

The K-pop industry's simmering frustrations and tensions have been brought to light by the recent disclosure of an inflammatory letter written by the parents of NewJeans members and sent to ADOR's CEO.

In the letter, the parent (who wanted to stay anonymous) stated that she went to HYBE along with the parents of three other Ditto artists to mitigate the tension between the two companies.

"On the day of Min Hee-jin’s press conference, three members’ moms and I went to HYBE. We were worried for Min Hee-jin and hoped we could be a bridge between HYBE and ADOR." (as reported and translated Koreaboo)

Parent of a NewJeans member claims the email sent to HYBE was their idea and not ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin

The letter, dated March 31, 2024, charged HYBE and its chairman Bang Si-hyuk along with BELIFT LAB, of planning to create deliberate parallels between NewJeans and ILLIT. For the unversed, ILLIT is the new girl group under BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE) that debuted in March 2024 with their single SUPER REAL ME.

Parents and legal guardians of the Hype Boy artists claimed that there is intentional copying in the group's concept, style, dance, music videos, and other areas, which raised accusations of plagiarism intended to harm the ADOR's girl group.

It is important to note that the parent had confessed to Ilgan Sports about seeking help from Min Hee-jin in writing the email professionally, which was later sent to HYBE. The parent stated that it was their idea and not the ADOR CEO's.

Meanwhile, Ilgan Sports got on a call with one of the legal guardians of NewJeans who stated to the media outlet that they tried to build a bridge between HYBE and ADOR and hence went to the company to meet the HYBE CEO Park Ji-won. The mother stated that Park Ji-won explained to them along with other HYBE executives about the breach of trust by Min Hee-jin.

She further claimed that Park Ji-won mentioned "putting NewJeans on a long hiatus" after their Tokyo Dome concert on June 26, 2024. The reason for the hiatus given by HYBE is to find a Grammy-winning music producer which would take at least 18 months for them to find. Furthermore, the parent highlighted that they want the girl group to work with Min Hee-jin and stay under HYBE for a long time.

"Park Ji-won then came later and stated after NewJeans performed at the Tokyo dome (after Min Hee-jin’s departure), HYBE was planning on putting NewJeans on a long hiatus. I couldn’t ask how long the hiatus will be, but Park Ji-won said that they are looking for a grammy-award winning producer, which would take at least a year and a half."

The letter also expressed dismay and shock that a business affiliated with the same parent organization would take such steps. Parents expected HYBE to take responsibility for the plagiarism between the two groups (ILLIT and NewJeans0 and provide an explanation.

In addition, the guardian also claimed that HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk allegedly wouldn't return the greetings of the ADOR girl group.

HYBE issues statement regarding receiving email from NewJeans' parents

On May 13, 2024, HYBE responded to the alleged email sent by the legal guardian of one of the girl group members. HYBE clarified that the company responded to this email on April 16, 2024, after receiving it on April 3, indicating that plagiarism was not the issue for the ongoing feud between the companies.

HYBE stressed that it was also unilateral and untrue to imply that the ADOR CEO's breach of trust stemmed from the girl group being ignored or not being greeted properly. The corporation highlighted that Min Hee-jin's antiquated strategy of including artists and their families in her personal conflicts has extremely disappointed them.

HYBE further added pointers in its statement underscoring that the mail sent—which the parent claimed to write herself—"was actually written by" Min Hee-jin and they have evidence to prove it, which HYBE had already submitted to the investigative authorities. HYBE further denied allegations of Bang Si-hyuk ignoring the girl group and wrote,

"We have evidence that: 1) The idea to send an email attacking HYBE was part of a plan initiated for a takeover and personal gain. 2) Representative Min suggested using parents because raising the issue herself would violate the shareholder agreement. 3) The email allegedly sent by the parents was actually written by L, the deputy representative, and Representative Min. We plan to submit this evidence to investigative and judicial authorities."

Meanwhile, HYBE reportedly has found a replacement for Min Hee-jin, and the management team to head and operate in ADOR.