"She was hounded by HYBE for 5 hours"— ADOR reveals HYBE Labels' alleged harassment of a female employee amidst their audit

On Friday, May 10, ADOR's lawyers released a statement that HYBE Labels' recent audit on May 9 involved them investigating a female employee, the style director of ADOR. The audit began around 7 PM and they reportedly asked the employee to hand over her notebook and cellphone. Additionally, HYBE also mentioned her lack of cooperation would lead to a police case.

However, according to ADOR's lawyers, HYBE's actions didn't pause here. They also reportedly followed the employee to her house and pressured her into signing a consent waiver on the employee handing over her work notebook. They also stated that they held pieces of evidence that showcased ADOR employees' alleged embezzlement.

However, ADOR's lawyers stated that there's evidence to what HYBE Labels' is stating and they also called out the company for violating the employee's privacy.

"She was hounded by HYBE for 5 hours to give consent about revealing her private information. We are considering taking legal action."

Since the alleged incident affected the employee's mental health, they held HYBE accountable for the same and stated that legal action might be taken.

ADOR's lawyer releases statement revealing HYBE Labels' alleged harassment of a female employee amidst audit

On May 9, around 7 PM, HYBE Labels' held an audit on the style director of ADOR, who was a female employee. On the employee's way back home after the audit, the HYBE members allegedly followed her to her home and also pressured her into handing over her personal items such as her phone, work notebook, etc.

"The auditors then followed her home where they demanded she hand over her notebook and cell phone and threatened her by stating that if she didn’t cooperate, she would have to go to the police. They also threatened that they found clear evidence of embezzlement and so would be pressing charges."

The reasoning they used for the same was that they had reportedly found evidence of embezzlement with regard to the employee, and if she didn't cooperate, the matter would be taken to the police. Additionally, they also reportedly threatened a legal case against her.

However, ADOR stated that these actions by HYBE Labels are illegal and inappropriate:

"Not only was HYBE unreasonable, they followed a female employee home and pressured her into signing a consent waiver for handing over her notebook and committed acts that are unthinkable for any normal company."

ADOR continued,

"The fact that they are claiming to have found evidence of embezzlement, when there is none, clearly shows that HYBE executives do not know what they are doing. The methods used in this audit, including threats, violation of privacy, and obstruction, are illegal."

ADOR concluded the statement by expressing that they are forced to reveal this private piece of information since HYBE Labels might use it for media play otherwise.

"We are being transparent and revealing this incident out of concern that HYBE may use it for media play. The female employee is currently suffering from anxiety and has revealed that her mental health is suffering."

Soon after the statement, HYBE responded with another statement defending its stance. The company stated that the audit began at a time that was comfortable for the style director. Additionally, the employee herself allegedly admitted to having received money through outsourcing companies with the approval of ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin.

Moreover, HYBE allegedly only followed the employee home since the employee herself gave consent to hand over the laptop that she had left at her place. They also expressed that they did ask the employee to reveal her KakaoTalk messages with her fellow employees since the agency didn't use an official messaging app. However, the employee refused and HYBE Labels reportedly didn't push the issue any further.

Regardless, they stated that the employee's confession of receiving money was placed as evidence of her and ADOR's involvement in embezzlement. They ended the statement by expressing that they would be taking civil and criminal legal actions against this matter.