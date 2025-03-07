ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young reveals reason behind injunction filing, appeal for a chance allegedly sparks laughter amongst NJZ members

On March 7, 2025, Daily Sports (Edaily) reported on the first injunction hearing of NewJeans (NJZ) and ADOR at the 50th Civil Affairs Department of the Seoul Central District Court. During the hearing, ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young's appeal for a second chance to work with and guide NJZ allegedly elicited laughter from the group members.

During the injunction hearing, ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young addressed the court, explaining the company's viewpoint and its reasons for taking legal action. Kim Joo-young made it clear that ADOR had every intention of supporting the group's success and wished to repair their broken relationship.

In a heartfelt appeal, Joo-young requested a second chance to work with and guide NJZ, aiming to reconcile differences and continue their collaborative efforts.

"I'll keep it simple. There is only one reason I filed for an injunction. It is because I want to be with the members of NewJeans (NJZ)."

Kim Joo-young stated that one of the ADOR employees who edits NewJeans' videos and clips, requested the CEO for another chance to work with the group. Kim Joo-young highlighted the employee's sentiments and said:

"One of the members in charge of video production, who produces NewJeans videos, told me that 'although the members may not know that I exist, when I edit the videos of the members every day, I always think about how I can better show their lovely appearance by seeing their faces and hearing their voices more than the members themselves.

“I’ve been thinking about how I can show that lovely appearance better. Please give me and the members of Ador, who have been running with all their heart, a chance."

Daily Sports reported that hearing this, the girl group members were surprised and couldn't hide their laughter.

Background of the dispute, rebranding to NJZ, and independent activities

The differences between NewJeans and HYBE originated via an internal conflict involving Min Hee-jin, the erstwhile CEO of ADOR, and the label's parent company, HYBE. Min Hee-jin was fired from the company in August 2024 while under suspicion of trying to gain full ownership of ADOR.

After Min Hee-jin's exit, NewJeans openly expressed its solidarity with her while condemning the ways of management within HYBE. Following this, the direct conflict between NewJeans (NJZ) and ADOR traces back to late 2024 when internal disagreements escalated into public disputes.

In November 2024, the members of NewJeans sent a letter to ADOR, threatening to terminate their exclusive contracts if significant breaches were not addressed within 14 days.

This action was reportedly prompted by a leaked internal document suggesting that HYBE Corporation, ADOR's parent company, intended to sideline NewJeans. Additionally, the group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO had been denied, further straining relations.

By November 28, 2024, the five members announced the termination of their contracts with ADOR, citing violations of contractual clauses, including inadequate artist protection. The following day, they declared their intention to pursue activities independently and to fight for the rights to their group name.

ADOR refuted these allegations, asserting that the members remained under contractual obligations. The Korea Management Federation (KMF) and the Korea Entertainment Producers' Association (KEPA) sided with ADOR, arguing that unilateral contract terminations could harm industry principles and investments.

Amidst the conflicting legal proceedings, the group formerly referred to as NewJeans decided to reengineer itself under the new moniker NJZ on February 7, 2025. They renamed their secondary Instagram account to njz_official and announced their re-debut under the new name.

Under the new moniker, NJZ, they will be taking on the next ComplexCon music festival, which will run from March 23, 2025, in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, ADOR's second lawsuit against NJZ is slated for April 3, 2025. The lawsuit focuses on the validity of the contract between the two parties.

For the uninitiated, the injunction against the girl group aimed to keep them from following independent activities outside ADOR till the court gives its final verdict.

