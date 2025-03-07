"If we return to ADOR, we will receive no protection"– NJZ members tearfully reject returning to ADOR during the first court hearing

On March 7, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, Ilgan Sports, reported that NJZ (formerly NewJeans) made an emotional appeal during the first court hearing at the Seoul Central District Court. The hearing was held to address ADOR’s injunction request, which sought to prevent NJZ from continuing independent activities and signing advertising contracts.

At the hearing, ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young and all five NJZ members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—were present. NJZ members expressed frustration over ADOR’s failure to protect them. In a tearful statement, Danielle said returning to ADOR meant no protection and that, at 21, she didn’t want to endure five more years under the same conditions.

She concluded by making it clear that NJZ had no intention of staying with ADOR, regardless of the court’s decision. As translated by an X user, @juantokki, Danielle said,

"If we return to ADOR, we will receive no protection. I’m 21 years old now, and I don’t want to go through another five years like this. No matter what happens, we have no intention of staying with ADOR.”

Members explained that while they had signed with ADOR expecting support, the agency repeatedly stated that it could do nothing about issues involving HYBE and its affiliated labels. They also dismissed ADOR’s claim that they would find a new producer, calling it unrealistic.

Danielle recalled how NJZ was preparing for a comeback in April 2024, but the situation quickly became uncertain, leaving her feeling anxious and without support from former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. Hyein became emotional, expressing that their future had been taken away without explanation and emphasizing that Min was the only person who genuinely cared for them. She said,

“No one else cares for us with as much sincerity as Min Hee-jin. The future we had envisioned and worked so hard for was taken away from us in an instant, without a legitimate reason."

Hanni claimed ADOR, HYBE, and its labels took legal action out of fear of NJZ’s success. Minji recalled a tough pre-debut experience, saying she extended her training by a year for HYBE’s final evaluations, only to later find out another group’s members were chosen instead, which she called devastating.

The background of NJZ’s legal battle with ADOR and more from the court hearing

The dispute between the quintet and ADOR has been ongoing since November 2023, when the members notified ADOR of their contract termination and began promoting independently under their new name. They are currently preparing to release a new song at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23.

The group accused HYBE of breaking its promise to debut NewJeans as its first girl group, instead prioritizing LE SSERAFIM under Source Music. They claim that HYBE's actions led to unfair treatment, ultimately forcing them to take legal action. In the hearing, Minji said,

“I extended my trainee period by a year to participate in HYBE’s final debut evaluations. I thought it was my last chance, but then I heard that members from another group were being brought in. The fear that my long-awaited debut was being taken away was something I will never forget.”

ADOR, on the other hand, maintains that the group's exclusive contract remains valid until July 31, 2029. The company argues that the members' reasoning for termination—stating that trust was broken—does not meet the legal criteria for ending a contract. ADOR filed a lawsuit on December 3, 2023, seeking confirmation that the contract is still legally binding.

In addition, on January 6, 2025, ADOR requested an injunction to prevent the group from signing independent advertising and promotional deals.

Following the first court hearing, the judge ordered both ADOR and NJZ to submit additional evidence by March 14. The case is expected to continue in the coming months, as both sides remain firm in their positions.

