ADOR defends HYBE’s role in NJZ's success, calls contract dispute groundless

On March 7, 2025, ADOR vs. NewJeans (NJZ) had their first injunction hearing at the 50th Civil Affairs Department of the Seoul Central District Court. Daily Sports reported that ADOR defended its role in the group's success, asserting that parent company HYBE Corporation invested a substantial 21 billion won (approximately $18 million) into the group's development.

ADOR asserted that their employees and HYBE's are the main force in driving the girl group to success since their debut in 2022. They said that the rejection of the "eight corrective action(s)" demanded by NJZ, including reinstating Min Hee-jin as the CEO of ADOR, couldn't be justified as grounds for contract termination.

"None of the eight corrective action demands from the debtors can be grounds for terminating the exclusive contract. NewJeans (NJZ) is one of the world-class girl groups representing Korea. The dedication of all (Adore, HYBE) employees was behind their success." (as translated by Google Translate)

ADOR highlighted that the group members also appeared in BTS' music videos even before they debuted at NewJeans. ADOR highlighted that NewJeans announced to terminate the contract with the statement that "HYBE dislikes" them is unreasonable.

"HYBE invested a total of 21 billion won for the success of NJZ, which is unprecedented. NJZ had been promoting themselves since before their debut by appearing in BTS music videos and doing challenges with artists from other HYBE companies. However, the reason for termination claimed by the debtor is simply that HYBE dislikes the debtor." (as translated by Google Translate)

The onset of the dispute of ADOR vs. NewJeans (NJZ)

Conflicts between NewJeans and ADOR started in April 2024 after suspicions arose that Min Hee-jin, who served as the CEO of ADOR, intended to procure complete ownership of the group.

The conflicting interests between the two management entities further developed into internal divisions within HYBE, with Min Hee-jin's subsequent termination from the company in August 2024.

On September 11, 2024, NewJeans conducted an unscheduled YouTube livestream, expressing their discontent with what was decided by HYBE. They claimed workplace harassment, mismanagement, and information leaks about their trainee days. They gave HYBE and ADOR an ultimatum, calling for Min Hee-jin's reinstatement by September 25, 2024.

After several discussions, Min Hee-jin was reappointed as the internal director of ADOR on October 17, 2024, but her path to being the CEO was blocked by the court itself.

As the situation escalated, on November 13, 2024, NewJeans sent a certified letter to ADOR threatening to terminate exclusive contracts unless the problem of alleged breaches, including improper artist protection, was addressed within 14 days.

On November 28, 2024, the group announced the termination of their contracts with ADOR because of conditionally unresolved violations. The group intended to work independently henceforth and contested the rights for the group name "NewJeans." The group announced terminating its contract with ADOR in November 2024.

ADOR countered this by filing an injunction and a lawsuit against the girl group in December 2024. They stated that the contracts were not unilaterally terminated and, therefore, the group would be legally obliged to cooperate with the company.

In February 2025, the group announced its plans to rebrand under NJZ. They announced their comeback performance at ComplexCon on March 21 to 23, 2025, under the new name, NJZ.

The public feud had significant financial repercussions for HYBE Corporation. Following NewJeans' announcement of their intent to leave ADOR, HYBE's market capitalization dropped by approximately $420 million.

Meanwhile, ADOR's lawsuit hearing against NJZ (NewJeans) is set for April 3, 2025, at the 50th Civil Affairs Department of the Seoul Central District Court.

