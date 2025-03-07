"I want to be with the members”- ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young expresses affection for NJZ members in a heartfelt appeal

On March 7, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) was at the center of a legal dispute as ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young addressed the court. The hearing, held at 10:30 am at the Seoul Central District Court’s 50th Civil Division, focused on their exclusive contracts.

Kim stated her commitment to working with the group as ADOR continues to contest the case. As the proceedings neared their conclusion, Kim was asked if she had any final remarks. She responded, allegedly appearing emotional as she addressed the court.

“I'll keep it simple. There is only one reason I filed for an injunction. It is because I want to be with the members of NewJeans (NJZ). One of the members in charge of video production, who produces New Jeans videos, told me that although the members may not know that I exist, when I edit the videos of the members every day, I always think about how I can better show their lovely appearance by seeing their faces and hearing their voices more than the members themselves," The CEO said.

The administrator admitted that she also watches and edits the group's videos daily, sometimes more than the members themselves.

“I’ve been thinking about how I can show that lovely appearance better. Please give me and the members of Adore, who have been running with all their heart, a chance," she said.

Meanwhile, the K-pop group members at the defendants’ table exchanged glances and reportedly appeared to restrain laughter in response to her remarks.

On January 13, 20225, ADOR filed an injunction to maintain its management rights over the former NewJeans and block them from signing independent advertisement deals.

This followed a lawsuit filed on December 3, 2024, seeking confirmation of NJZ’s exclusive contract validity. The trial for this case is set for April 3, 2025, at the Seoul Central District Court’s 41st Civil Division.

ADOR alleges NJZ gained fame through BTS-linked promotions

ADOR argued in court that NJZ rose to fame through marketing strategies linking them to BTS. The company stated that the group was promoted as “BTS’ little sister," and “following BTS," reportedly at the request of the former CEO Min Hee-jin.

During the hearing, the subsidiary label insisted that while the girl group members’ talent played a role in their success, HYBE’s investment was crucial. The group appeared in a BTS music video before debuting and collaborated with HYBE artists in promotional challenge videos.

ADOR also highlighted HYBE’s 21 billion won investment, with 10 billion won used for the K-pop act's debut and marketing. Additionally, about 50 ADOR employees worked solely on their success, from styling to choreography.

The dispute between NJZ and ADOR began months ago. On November 28, 2024, the South Korean band held an emergency press conference. There, the group announced that their exclusive contract with ADOR would end at midnight on November 29, 2025, due to alleged contract violations.

The members stated that the agency failed to resolve the issues within a 14-day period. After rebranding as NJZ, the group announced a new song release and their participation in ComplexCon Hong Kong. Later, ADOR responded with legal action.

