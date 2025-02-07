From new logo to first interview: Here’s everything you need to know about NewJeans’ rebrand to NJZ

On February 6, 2025, NewJeans rebranded as NJZ, marking a fresh start. The group, previously under Ador (a Hybe subsidiary), has been involved in legal disputes with the label since April 2024.

"There’s nothing holding us back anymore" - Hanni of NJZ as told to CNN.

On February 7, the group announced its comeback with a set of new member photos and a new group logo on Instagram. The group's name is written in a silver metallic-colored fluid-looking font.

The logo was unveiled in a short video where the members are standing together, striking a pose in their new avatars. The alphabets emerge in the background to read 'NJZ'.

Following the reveal, the members appeared on CNBC for their first-ever interview after the rebranding. The group also spoke to CNN about their future plans. The members discussed at length what they plan to do next.

From shedding their past identity to moving on from the 'girl next door' vibe to choosing sharper and bolder styling visuals, the members engaged in a candid conversation about their new start.

NewJeans, a five-member group under 21, gained fame with hits like OMG, Cookie, and Super Shy. They debuted in 2022 with a sweet-themed concept created by Ador's former CEO, Min Hee-jin.

In November 2024, the group sued Ador and Hybe, accusing them of manipulation, mistreatment, miscommunication, and harassment. Since then, they have distanced themselves from the labels.

Following the constant spotlight on the legal disputes, the parents of all five girls also launched a temporary Instagram account to communicate their side of the story, stating that the labels are "manipulating" media channels. After the rebranding, both these accounts sport the NJZ in the username.

What is next for NJZ?

NJZ is slated to headline the upcoming ComplexCon in March 2025. The live music event will be held in Hong Kong, and the tickets for the same are live on the event's dedicated ticketing links. Joining popular names like Metro Boomin and Zico, the group will also reportedly release a new song for its performance.

Hours after the quintet announced its rebranding and upcoming activities, Ador responded with an official statement,

“We find it very unfortunate that the members made this decision unilaterally before the legal judgment of the validity of the exclusive contract was made. We welcome NewJeans or their legal representatives at any time to resolve any misunderstandings and discuss the group’s future plans.”

The 'legal judgement' above refers to the upcoming hearing in March and April. In March, the group will appear before the court for a hearing on the injunction filed by Ador whereas in April, the group will appear for a hearing on the lawsuit.

