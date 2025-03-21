Court grants ADOR's injunction to ban NJZ from individual activities ahead of group's ComplexCon performance: What does this mean?

On March 21, 2025, News 1 reported that the Seoul Central District Court had ruled in favor of ADOR. The court temporarily prohibited NJZ (formerly NewJeans) from engaging in independent activities. it granted ADOR's injunction to prevent the group from signing advertising contracts or participating in entertainment activities without ADOR's approval.

While this ruling does not settle the ongoing legal dispute over their exclusive contracts, it means that NJZ must comply with ADOR's authority until further legal proceedings determine the contract's validity. However, this ruling is not final. NJZ can file an immediate appeal within a week, potentially suspending the injunction. As an injunction is only a temporary measure, the core dispute over the contract's legitimacy is still unresolved.

According to the report translated by Google, the court stated:

"Adore is in the position of a management company for the members of New Jeans under an exclusive contract. The members of New Jeans are prohibited from engaging in entertainment activities on their own or through a third party other than Ador without Ador's prior approval or consent."

The court further stated:

"It is difficult to conclude that a vacuum was immediately created in producing New Jeans or that Ador does not have the plan or ability to perform the job simply because former Adore CEO Min Hee-jin was dismissed."

The injunction effectively blocks the group from working under their new identity, NJZ, and moving forward with individual projects, at least for now. ADOR argued that the members were still bound by their contracts despite their claim of termination.

The court sided with ADOR's position, stating that there was no clear evidence that the agency had severely violated its obligations. This makes the contract termination invalid at this stage.

The main lawsuit will determine whether NJZ's departure from ADOR was lawful or if they must continue under the agency. Until that decision is made, the members must adhere to the court's restrictions. This can impact their upcoming schedules, including their planned performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23.

More about the ongoing legal battle between NJZ vs.ADOR and what comes next

NJZ's conflict with ADOR began in November 2024 when the members publicly declared their departure from the agency. They accused the label of unfair treatment and failure to protect their interests. They announced their new name and began independent activities.

However, ADOR disputed the contract termination and sought legal intervention. It filed a lawsuit in December to assert that their contracts remained valid.

In January, ADOR filed for an injunction to prevent the members from signing independent endorsement deals. The agency later expanded this request to ban all entertainment activities, arguing that allowing the group to operate freely would harm ADOR's management rights. The court ultimately sided with ADOR, reinforcing the agency's control over the group for the time being.

Despite this setback, NJZ retains the option to appeal, and the outcome of the main lawsuit will be decisive. If the court eventually rules in NJZ's favor, they will regain full independence. However, if ADOR prevails, the group may be forced to either return to the agency or face further legal consequences.

The timing of this ruling is particularly significant as the quintet was preparing for its performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong. With the injunction in place, their participation now appears uncertain unless ADOR grants approval.

As legal proceedings continue, the group's future remains uncertain. Their ability to move forward as an independent act hinges on the outcome of their appeal and the main lawsuit. The appeal will ultimately determine whether their separation from ADOR is legally valid.

