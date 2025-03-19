“Always 10 steps ahead”— Fans react as NJZ members reported to have filed for trademarks under new name in 10 sectors amid ongoing legal challenges

NJZ, or NewJeans, have reportedly registered their new name for a trademark under 10 different categories amidst the legal battle with ADOR. On March 18, Maeil Kyungjae reported that all five members, including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, applied for the trademark of their new group name.

Previously, the K-pop girl group NewJeans rebranded themselves NJZ on February 7, 2025, through their new social media page. Per the latest report from the intellectual property information search service, the girl group completed the trademark application on February 6, 2025, a day before the announcement.

As per Maeil Kyungjae, they registered in ten categories but reportedly only five have been disclosed so far. The first is toiletries and non-medical cosmetics—Class 03, furniture—Class 20, goods for sale—Class 25, leather and imitation leather—Class 18, and advertising—Class 35. The group's listed products and goods will be recognized through NJZ.

The reports of NewJeans’ trademark registration started circulating on social media, and their fans, Bunnies, were ecstatic. They showcased their enthusiasm online, looking forward to the upcoming projects of the group.

"They are slways 10 steps ahead they already cooking trust me," a fan said.

"O we getting them full out. I love them they not playing. So proud of them," a user stated.

"They're really gonna come back to us in just a few DAYS," a fan wrote.

Fans expressed their excitement to see the NewJeans members' comeback.

"Ohh they ain't playing around with njz,, love the tokki bong sm but if we get a new one you won't hear me complain," a fan commented.

"Best believe theyʼre taking back whatʼs theirs, every single one," a netizen mentioned.

"dare i say. every artist should be entitled to keep their OWN trademark and not the company," another fan commented.

Fans further criticized HYBE LABEL for allegedly creating a hindrance in the girl group's new journey.

"Oh my dear sisters... you'll be remembered as the icon of resistance in kpop idol world. They might be denial now, but we all know it's the river from egypt," a netizen stated.

"This shows the fundamental difference between mhj and HYBE. while hybe and pledis are withholding fromis_9’s trademark, mhj allows the girls hold the full control over their trademark. you can tell who cares about the artists and their rights. actions speak louder than words," a user reacted.

"The people who work with NJZ prove that they protect the rights of artists and treat them like humans. unlike HYBE : "A company that no longer has any Sincerity in the art and music, Company despite only having thoughts about making money"," a fan wrote.

About NJZ aka NewJeans’ legal feud with HYBE LABEL's subsidiary ADOR

In November 2024, NewJeans announced contract termination with ADOR, accusing them of breaching the contract terms. They started holding independent activities, separate from ADOR. In January 2025, ADOR filed an injunction against NewJeans to prevent them from participating in commercial advertisements without consulting the agency. They cited protection of the K-pop girl group from the future as the reason for filing the injunction.

On March 7, 2025, during the first hearing, the court stated they would make a decision on March 14, 2025, after analyzing additional required evidence and materials, and concluded the injunction hearing. On the other hand, ADOR filed a lawsuit against the girl group to prove that their exclusive contract is still valid. The first hearing of the NJZ contract validity case is set for April 3, 2025.

In other news, the Super Shy singers previously hinted at working on new music, which is reported to be out in March 2025. They are set to perform at the COMPLEX CON music festival as the headliners. The festival is set to be held in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

