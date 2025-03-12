"This hostile environment will not change"— NJZ fans file petition in court requesting removal of Ador's injunction against the group

The feud between NJZ (NewJeans) and Ador continues to add new chapters. Earlier this month, the group appeared before the court for a hearing on an injunction filed by Ador. Now, on March 12 KST, Sports Gyeong Hyang has reported that NJZ's fans have filed a petition in court requesting the removal of Ador's injunction against the group.

Ad

The petition, signed by 30,000 Bunnies (fans of the K-pop group), poses as a request to the law authorities to stop Ador's injunction request against NJZ. In the petition, the fans criticized the labels by saying,

“As fans, we stand with and support the members in their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts. HYBE and its chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, have intentionally discriminated against the members, and this hostile environment will not change.”

Ad

Trending

This injunction request, if approved, will serve Ador in maintaining its rights over the group's management and activities.

What is the reason for Bunnies to file the petition?

Ad

Bunnies first began collecting the signatures on February 24 from domestic and international fans. The petition also contained papers on legal opinions on the matter, reports on malicious comments targeting the members or the group as a whole, and an official petition statement.

The petition serves as an extension to the fans' support for the quintet. They have criticized Ador and Bang Si-Hyuk, the CEO of Hybe, for alleged mistreatment of the members and also claimed that the hostility within the company does not show signs of improvement.

Ad

In addition to these claims and criticisms, the fans have also pointed out the members of the group are still very young, and some are minors too. They also stated that forcing minors to work in subpar conditions is harsh treatment.

The detailed petition also mentioned the reported leak of NJZ's trainee videos. The fans condemned the lack of security and appropriate handling of the situation by Hybe and Ador.

In addition to these claims, the fans stressed the importance of letting the group work in safe and supportive environments. Failing to do so robs the group and the fans of enjoying good music and activities.

Ad

When did the legal dispute between NJZ and Ador begin?

Ad

NJZ first issued a statement in November 2024 demanding Ador terminate their contract with the label. The label in turn filed an injunction, barring the group from engaging in advertisements or any promotional activities. Since the group's request was not heard, the group went ahead and launched a separate Instagram account to connect with their fans.

Come February 2025, the group announced that they would be headlining the upcoming ComplexCon in Hong Kong in March 2025. They will also reportedly release a new song at the event. The group also went live on media channels and announced a rebranding of the group's identity.

Ad

Ador has tried to bar the group from engaging in any further activities, but the group continues their activities with a new advertisement with Coca-Cola.

NJZ is set to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025 on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback