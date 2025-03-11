"This is from their old contract with ador" — Netizens react to NewJeans' (NJZ) latest ad with Coca-Cola amidst ongoing lawsuits

On March 6, 2025, Coca-Cola posted its latest ad with NewJeans (NJZ) on its official Instagram channel, @cocacolamy. The brand also issued its official press release, where it addressed the girl group as "NewJeans," not NJZ.

Ad

Furthermore, in the official marketing press release, Coca-Cola mentioned "NewJeans–also known as NJZ." This further highlights that the brand is aware of the ongoing legal situation of the girl group.

Additionally, the "laundromat" themed pop-up stores will be held from March 12 to 15, 2025, in Malaysia. The collaboration was spearheaded in partnership with WPP OpenX, led by Ogilvy Singapore. This event will let Malaysian fans upcycle their old jeans into "new jeans" with "personalised messages from NewJeans."

Ad

Trending

Fans need to arrive at the Metropolitan Dobi Express in Kuala Lumpur with their old jeans. They can get their jeans modified into new ones by showing six Coca-Cola bottle caps. After submitting it, they will get limited-edition Coke x NewJeans patches to stitch on their old jeans. They can also buy six Coca-Cola bottles at the venue and submit the caps for patches.

The NewJeans "laundromat" pop-up event will also include photobooths where fans can take pictures. Interactive videos of NewJeans members could be unlocked by scanning RFID Patches at the event.

Ad

Fans can check Coca-Cola's official website (www.coca-cola.com) to check the rules on how to register in the event.

This release comes amid ongoing legal disputes with their former agency, ADOR, over contract issues. The advertisement sparked a wide array of reactions from netizens, reflecting the complex dynamics between the group's artistic endeavors and their legal battles.

Meanwhile, the release of NJZ's latest advertisement with Coca-Cola elicited diverse reactions from netizens. Some claimed that the ad could have been filmed months before the dispute, or it could have been one of the last schedules for the group under ADOR.

Ad

One X user wrote:

"I’m pretty sure this is from their old contract with ador tbh.."

Expand Tweet

Ad

More social media users quipped:

"Could it be that writing the New separated from the Jeans not cause any legal issue? I remember an old post saying that Hybe NEVER copyrighted New Jeans (separated words)," a fan wrote.

"They definitely put New Jeans on purpose love it," another fan wrote.

"Didn’t coca cola sent njz a bouquet of flowers after they have terminated their contracts with ador/hybe we love brands that still support njz," another fan added.

Ad

"Ohhh serious question: they’re allowed to do that? use ‘new jeans’ (2 words?) haha i seriously idk. And no NJZ anywhere? or is this still ador contract?" a fan remarked.

"Oh that’s so indirect “not “ mentioning their group, “old jeans to new jeans”," another fan commented.

"Technically, Coca-Cola didn’t call them “NewJeans” and instead referred to them by their first names, so a win is a win!" another fan stated.

Ad

ADOR vs. NewJeans (NJZ): Genesis and timeline of the ongoing public dispute

Ad

The roots of NJZ's conflict with ADOR dates back to April 2024, when internal disagreements within HYBE Corporation, the parent company of ADOR, began to surface. Min Hee-jin, the executive producer of NewJeans, was accused by HYBE executives of attempting to gain full ownership of ADOR and the group.

Min Hee-jin, in turn, alleged that NJZ faced unfair competition from other HYBE girl groups. This discord culminated in Min Hee-jin's dismissal as CEO of ADOR on August 27, 2024.

Ad

In a rare move within the K-pop industry, the members of NJZ publicly supported Min Hee-jin. On September 11, 2024, they conducted an unscheduled YouTube livestream expressing their distrust of HYBE's management. They detailed issues such as workplace harassment, leakage of private information, and the deletion of previously released content.

The members issued an ultimatum to HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, demanding Min Hee-jin's reinstatement by September 25. HYBE rejected this ultimatum, citing a principle of separating management from production, though they confirmed Min Hee-jin would remain NewJeans' (NJZ) producer.

Ad

The situation worsened after NJZ's Hanni testified for South Korea's National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee on October 15, 2024. She laid out the problems of harassment in the workplace and the protection of performers within the entertainment sector.

On October 24, HYBE's "Internal Document" was exposed at the National Assembly Audit, indicating that HYBE planned to sideline NewJeans. On November 13, 2024, the group claimed that HYBE refused to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO of ADOR. They gave the company an ultimatum till November 28 to fulfill their demands, or they would terminate their exclusive contract.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On November 28, the five members of NJZ announced the termination of their exclusive contract with ADOR. ADOR refuted these allegations, stating that the members remained under contract obligations.

In December 2024, the members established a new Instagram account under the handle "jeanzforfree," signaling their intent to continue their artistic pursuits independently.

In February 2025, they also announced a new group name, "NJZ," and are slated to headline the Hong Kong music festival ComplexCon on March 23, 2025, under this new identity.

Ad

The Seoul Central District Court held the first hearing of ADOR's injunction against the group on March 7, 2025. The injunction was filed to stop NewJeans from engaging with advertisers outside the label's discretion.

The court ordered the girl group to reorganize and resubmit their reasons to terminate their contracts with ADOR before March 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback