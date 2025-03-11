NJZ's new Coca-Cola ad sparks buzz about a possible world tour

On March 11, a new Coca-Cola ad featuring NJZ (NewJeans) sparked speculation about a potential world tour. Fans have been analyzing various elements in the commercial, linking them to a possible tour announcement.

Key details fueling the rumors include Hanni’s jersey number 31, Dani’s number 7 shirt, and the time displayed on two clocks: 10:10 and 9:30. Hyein’s rainbow heart necklace, Hanni’s red bracelet, and the overall retro theme have also caught attention.

However, the biggest hint appears on Minji’s t-shirt, which reads "Back2Cool World Tour 87," along with a list of dates and cities. The dates displayed in the ad are:

Cleveland, OH – September 16-17

Philadelphia, PA – September 19

Toronto, CA – September 21-23, September 30

Milwaukee, WI – October 5-7

Syracuse, NY – October 10-12

New York, NY – October 14-15, October 16-17

E. Rutherford, NJ – October 25-26

Hartford, CT – October 30

Providence, RI – November 1

Chapel Hill, NC – October 25-26

Tampa, FL – October 30

Miami, FL – November 1

While no official announcement has been made, fans suspect that the ad may be signaling NJZ’s first world tour.

Coca-Cola and NJZ transform a Malaysian laundromat into a pop-culture playground

According to MARKETECH APAC, a media company that covers marketing trends in the Asia-Pacific region, Coca-Cola has partnered with the popular K-pop group NewJeans (NJZ) to create a unique fan experience in Malaysia. From March 12 to 15, 2025, a regular laundromat in Kuala Lumpur will be transformed into an immersive pop-culture space.

This activation, titled So Fresh So Clean, is a collaboration with WPP OpenX, led by Ogilvy Singapore. Designed with hidden references for dedicated NJZ fans, the pop-up laundromat allows visitors to upcycle their old jeans into customized NewJeans apparel.

Exclusive RFID patches will be offered, unlocking personalized video messages from the group. Fans can take part by bringing old jeans to Metropolitan Dobi Express and securing limited-edition Coke x NewJeans patches.

These patches can be obtained by presenting six Coca-Cola bottle caps or by purchasing six bottles at the venue. Additionally, visitors can capture their updated look at a specially designed photo booth.

The experience also features a virtual interaction element, allowing fans to engage with interactive videos of NewJeans on-site. The RFID patches further enhance engagement, as they can be scanned with NFC-compatible devices to reveal exclusive content from the group.

Nikhil Panjwani, Regional ECD at Ogilvy Singapore, shared insights on the campaign, saying,

“This campaign from Coke lives at the intersection of fandom, Y2K fashion, collectible tech and a good ol’ pun. Who knew doing laundry could be so uplifting?”

NewJeans has an ongoing partnership with Coca-Cola. In April 2023, they launched the single Zero for the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar campaign in South Korea. The group has also participated in the Coke Studio music initiative, further enhancing their connection with fans.

NJZ and ADOR face off in court over management rights and endorsements

The legal battle between NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and its former agency, ADOR, has moved into the courtroom. On March 7, all five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—arrived at the Seoul Central District Court for the first hearing, dressed in black. Representatives from ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, were also present.

The case arises from an injunction that ADOR filed in January 2025, seeking legal confirmation that it remains the official management agency for the girl group. The agency is also requesting a court order to prevent the members from signing independent advertising contracts.

This follows a lawsuit that ADOR initiated in December 2024 to validate the group’s exclusive contracts. Despite the ongoing dispute, NJZ publicly announced its new name and return to activities on February 6, 2025, via Instagram—a move that ADOR strongly opposed.

NJZ’s legal team argued that HYBE had not treated the group fairly compared to its other artists. They highlighted that LE SSERAFIM debuted first, despite an alleged prior agreement that Min Hee Jin’s group would be HYBE’s first girl group.

NJZ also expressed concerns regarding HYBE’s involvement in brand endorsements. Their legal representatives claimed that after Hyein was selected as a brand ambassador for a high-end fashion house, HYBE intervened.

The company allegedly pushed for LE SSERAFIM to receive a similar opportunity. When NJZ inquired about the situation, the brand, according to theqoo, confirmed that HYBE had made the request under the assumption that it had already been discussed with NJZ.

In response, ADOR’s legal team refuted these claims. They contended that the endorsement deal for LE SSERAFIM resulted from a natural relationship formed after the group attended the brand’s event. The agency asserted that its actions did not require prior approval from NJZ.

Additionally, ADOR pointed to previous brand deals with the brand involving BTS. They emphasized that j-hope had already signed with the same luxury brand before Hyein’s appointment.

They further noted that BTS had previously collaborated with the same luxury brand, yet ADOR was never required to seek approval from HYBE’s BigHit Music before signing endorsement contracts.

With the ongoing legal battle and speculation about a possible world tour, fans of the girl group are eagerly awaiting the next update.

