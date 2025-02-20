“K-pop industry will lose its foundation for survival”— Korean entertainment associations condemn NJZ-ADOR controversy, urge anti-tampering laws

On February 19, 2025, five major South Korean music entertainment associations publicly addressed the ongoing controversy involving NJZ (formerly NewJeans) and ADOR. The associations responded to the NJZ's decision to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR and continue independent activities.

Ad

The associations issued a statement condemning it. They viewed the situation as manipulating public opinion and urged the government to implement anti-tampering legislation.

According to a report published by South Korean media outlet SpoyTv on February 19, 2025, The Korea Entertainment Management Association, Korea Entertainment Producers Association, Korea Music Label Industry Association, Korea Recording Industry Association, and Korea Music Content Association released a joint statement emphasizing the need to prevent tampering in the K-pop industry.

Ad

Trending

They urged entertainment companies and artists to refrain from manipulating public sentiment for their benefit. They also called on the National Assembly and government to intervene and eradicate such practices. The associations stressed that tampering is a serious issue that could devastate companies investing heavily in artists’ development.

"We need to raise awareness among artists themselves through various institutional devices. In the case of NewJeans (NJZ), who are currently promoting independently without their contracts with their agencies being legally terminated, they recently announced a new stage name and went so far as to publicly say, 'We have a new agent'," the statement read (as translated by Google).

Ad

The statement continued:

If contracts are not legally protected and are terminated by a unilateral declaration, the K-pop industry will lose its foundation for survival." (as translated by Google)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Korean entertainment associations urge legal reforms amid NJZ-ADOR controversy, warn of industry instability

SpotTv reported that according to the statement given by the associations, disputes between artists and agencies should be resolved through legal procedures and negotiations. It should not be through unilateral actions and public opinion campaigns.

"The five music organizations would like to ask certain agencies and artists to stop manipulating public opinion without any basis to achieve their own interests to ensure the sustainable development of the popular culture and arts industry," their statement read (as translated by Koreaboo).

Ad

The associations released a statement calling on the government to implement policies preventing similar conflicts.

"We also ask the National Assembly and the government to support eradicating tampering, which is the main cause of conflict... In order to resolve the issue, the bill should be revised with accurate fact-checking and sufficient consultation with the relevant parties, not through a public opinion war.” (as translated by Koreaboo)

Ad

They referenced several incidents from the past 10 months as examples of the NJZ-ADOR controversy, which involved efforts to influence public sentiment rather than adhering to due process.

This list included former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin’s press briefings, NJZ member Hanni’s public statement at the National Assembly, and the group's unilateral decisions. The organizations contended that such actions have extended the conflict and intensified divisions within the industry.

"The group’s independent activities have attempted to resolve issues through public opinion and unilateral decisions rather than privately through negotiations or legal procedures. The conflict surrounding them continues to this day," the association explained (as translated by Koreaboo).

Ad

The statement clarified that their concerns were not about a specific dispute between an artist and an agency but rather about the broader implications of such conflicts on the K-pop industry. They warned that when private disputes were made public, without sufficient fact-checking and consultation with relevant parties, they created instability.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It also drew unwarranted attention from government agencies, which could result in overregulation. The associations pointed out that K-pop, being a globally acknowledged industry, is quite vulnerable to public opinion.

They noted that controversies can dominate online platforms, social media, and news portals for extended periods, often without proper verification. This, they warned, could mislead policymakers into believing that the industry lacks self-regulation and prompt them to impose additional restrictions.

They acknowledged that artists deserved respect in their working environments. However, the organizations pointed out that concerns had previously been raised about the mobilization of K-pop artists for public discourse.

Ad

They called for a more comprehensive discussion on whether artists should be classified as workers under legal frameworks, and urged the industry to address working conditions beyond just the artists themselves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The statement also referenced the NJZ press conference in 2024, which, according to them, set a precedent for private disputes to be aired publicly without filtering. They expressed concern that more artists are attempting to engage in independent activities before legal judgments are finalized, further destabilizing the industry.

They warned that press conferences and public statements by high-profile artists could shape public opinion in ways that ultimately harm the K-pop ecosystem. Referencing NJZ’s recent actions, the statement noted that the group had continued promotions under a new stage name and publicly announced their new representation.

Ad

"NewJeans’ (NJZ) press conference last year became an opportunity for private disputes between artists and agencies to be excessively exposed to the media. With this, the cases of engaging in independent activities before receiving legal judgment have increased," they stated (as translated by Koreaboo).

The associations reiterated that such moves, made before legal resolutions, threaten the industry's stability and must be addressed through legislative measures. They called for urgent policy interventions to protect the legal structure governing artist-agency relationships and ensure the long-term sustainability of the K-pop industry.

Ad

Finally, they called for a collective effort to protect the industry from such risks, and emphasized the need for increased awareness among artists about the repercussions of tampering. They urged the National Assembly and the government to recognize that tampering was not just an internal industry issue but a significant risk to one of South Korea’s core cultural exports.

On February 7, NewJeans members reactivated their Instagram account (@njz_official) under the new name NJZ, marking a shift in their identity. Hanni spoke with CNN, shedding light on the significance of this rebranding. The group also used their Instagram platform to confirm their return to activities.

Ad

However, ADOR, their former agency, strongly opposed this move. On February 7, the company stated to TV Report, voicing disappointment over the members' independent decision. ADOR emphasized that this action was taken before a legal ruling on their exclusive contract had been made.

The agency reaffirmed its stance on safeguarding the group's brand value, and extended an open invitation for dialogue with the members or their legal representatives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback