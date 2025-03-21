Court rules against NJZ, dismisses claims of HYBE CEO’s alleged plans to "damage the NewJeans brand value" and more

On March 21, 2025, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the court ruled against NJZ. The Seoul Central District Court’s 50th Civil Agreement Division sided with ADOR and stated that the girl group members must continue their activities under the name "NewJeans" and not "NJZ."

The court also granted ADOR’s injunction request, prohibiting the members from signing independent advertising contracts. This reinforces ADOR’s authority over the group's promotions and management.

Furthermore, the court rejected one of the claims by the quintet that HYBE’s CEO had plans to harm NewJeans’ brand value. The group had previously alleged that the CEO remarked,

“I am considering damaging the NewJeans' brand value and taking Min Hee-jin and NewJeans down together.”

The ruling stated that the claims made by NJZ members did not provide sufficient evidence to justify terminating their exclusive contracts. Allegations regarding former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin’s removal, disputes with external collaborators, and statements made by HYBE executives were examined. However, the court found no contractual violations by ADOR.

The decision also highlighted the financial and reputational damage ADOR could suffer if NJZ continued operating independently.

All we know about the ongoing case between NJZ & ADOR

The legal dispute began when NewJeans members notified ADOR in November 2024 of their intent to terminate their contracts if Min Hee-jin was not reinstated as the CEO. They argued that her dismissal disrupted the group's production schedule. They also cited concerns about long breaks from promotions.

Additionally, they referenced internal disputes, leaked materials, and alleged statements suggesting HYBE planned to damage NewJeans’ brand value.

However, the court has now ruled that these claims did not prove ADOR had breached its contractual obligations. It stated that management decisions, such as Min’s dismissal, were within ADOR’s discretion and did not directly affect the group's contract.

The court also dismissed concerns over ADOR’s disputes with external collaborators. It stated that conflicts with third parties did not equate to a violation of the exclusive contract. Furthermore, it found that ADOR had fulfilled its primary duties.

The court also mentioned that the members’ unilateral decision to terminate their contracts disrupted management operations rather than ADOR failing in its responsibilities. The court stated,

"It is difficult to see that the claims and materials submitted by the New Jeans members to date have sufficiently proven that ADOR violated important obligations of the exclusive contract."

With the court’s decision, the group's independent activities could be now restricted. The members, who have been using the new name NJZ, might have to resort to using their initial name.

The quintet is scheduled to perform at Complex Con in Hong Kong on March 23, where they plan to reveal a new song. However, with ADOR’s injunction being upheld, their ability to continue separate activities remains uncertain.

