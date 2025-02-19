"This is a form of abuse of power" — Internet slams HYBE CEO Bang Si-hyuk for allegedly intervening to cancel NJZ's ComplexCon performance

On February 19, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) released a lengthy statement through their PR team, responding to criticism from five major Korean music organizations. The statement shared on an Instagram account managed by the parents of the members accused HYBE's CEO, Bang Si-hyuk, of personally intervening to obstruct the group's upcoming performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong.

The allegations claim that Bang Si-hyuk pressured U.S. industry officials to cancel NJZ's scheduled stage, further fueling tensions between the girl group and their former label. As translated by an X user, @newjeans_loop, the PR team stated:

"Not long ago, I heard from a ComplexCon official—who has been assisting with the concert preparations—that HYBE’s chairman, Bang Si-hyuk, personally called U.S. industry contacts, pressuring them to cancel members’ performance. Would it be too much to assume that today’s sudden statement from the five organizations is somehow related to this? I found it incredibly unpleasant and infuriating."

NJZ members, who have recently broken away from HYBE and ADOR due to alleged mistreatment, were set to perform at ComplexCon as part of their efforts to establish themselves independently. It would mark the group's first major international appearance since their departure from their former agency.

However, the parents of NJZ members alleged that HYBE was actively trying to sabotage their careers by pressuring event organizers and brands associated with NJZ to sever ties with the group.

Following these claims, social media erupted with criticism against HYBE and Bang Si-hyuk. Many fans accused the company of abusing its power to block the group's growth rather than allowing it to move forward independently. An X user, @iizallyn, wrote:

"This is a form of abuse of power his using his status his connection to sabotage this girls .Kim Sae Ron died because of people canceling her every move to continue her career I don’t want that to happen to members of NJZ or newjeans."

Some users expressed frustration, stating that Bang Si-hyuk was interfering out of spite. On the other hand, others condemned HYBE's alleged attempts to control the industry by suppressing artists who choose to leave.

"bang sihyuk personally called U.S. officials to pressure them into canceling NJZ performance at complexcon !! is he insane???" an X user wrote.

"NJZ walked away and rebranded, but Bang PD is still out here scheming?! The control issues are wild," a fan commented.

"Bang PD really had the guts to pressure US ComplexCon officials into canceling NJ Z’s debut performance?! The sheer audacity—you're a wild, delusional old man!" an X user mentioned.

"I will always trust newjeans and their parents, what the f*ck do you mean bang pd contacted complexUS to try and cancel? That man is so threatened by newjeans success it’s alarming," a user added.

Fans called for continued support for the group, urging the group to push forward despite the obstacles.

"PLEASE CONTINUE TO SUPPORT NJZ!! This is crazy, bang pd and hybe are trying so hard to sabotage them. going as far as personally contacting us official to pressure the organisers is so dirty. He has been trying to do this to all the brands that work with NJZ too !!" another netizen remarked.

"he's disgusting, he has an unhealthy obsession with destroying girls," a fan mentioned.

"why is he, a grown ass man soooo sacred of 5 succesful girls? theyre out from his company and what else he want?," a user wrote.

NJZ's PR team releases long statements responding to the music organizations

In their detailed post, the group's PR team addressed a recent joint statement issued by five major Korean music organizations—KEMA, KEPA, LIAK, RIAK, and KMCA, as reported by allkpop. These organizations had criticized the group's handling of their dispute with HYBE and ADOR, accusing the group of escalating a private contractual matter into a public controversy.

However, the PR team countered these claims. They asserted that the organizations were siding with HYBE and working to restrict the girls' rights rather than advocating for fairness in the industry.

The PR team argued that HYBE and these associations were using media influence to manipulate the narrative, attempting to portray the group as problematic for speaking out about their treatment. They emphasized that the members had chosen to leave due to alleged unfair practices and that HYBE had no justification for attempting to block their activities.

Furthermore, the statement questioned why HYBE's chairman, who had previously ignored concerns raised by the members' parents, was now actively interfering with the group's future.

