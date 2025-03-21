“The truth will soon be revealed”— NJZ claps back at ADOR’s injunction to bar individual activities, confirms ComplexCom appearance

On March 21, 2025, NJZ (NewJeans) responded after the Seoul Central District Court ruled in ADOR’s favor, restricting the K-pop group's independent activities. Now, NJZ can’t sign solo ads or projects beyond their contract.

"It is only a matter of time and the truth will soon be revealed," NJZ said.

NJZ acknowledged the ruling but argued it overlooked their trust issues with ADOR. They also noted that the decision came two weeks after the March 7, 2025, hearing. According to them, this left them little time to present key evidence.

The girl group called out an information gap in the case. They said ADOR and HYBE have full access to records, while the members have to gather details themselves. They also claimed fear of retaliation is stopping people from speaking up.

"We NJZ respect the decision of the court. However, the decision in question is the result of lack of sufficient consideration that the members' trust in ADOR was completely broken," NJZ stated.

The injunction is temporary, but the main lawsuit over NJZ’s contract is still ongoing. A hearing is set for April 3, 2025, where the group plans to argue that their termination was legal. Unlike the injunction process, the lawsuit allows for more evidence, which NJZ believes will support their case.

Despite the legal battle, NJZ will perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23, 2025. The event will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo. The five-member act said the decision was to avoid causing issues for fans and event organizers.

"Meanwhile, the Complex concert scheduled for March 23rd has been decided to participate after a lot of worries in order to prevent immortal damage to the fans and many others who are looking forward to it," the group added.

NJZ assured their fans, Bunnies, that they’re staying committed. They promised to stand firm in their legal fight and asked for continued support as they move forward.

Bunnies petition to dismiss ADOR’s injunction against NJZ

A petition signed by 30,000 fans of NewJeans, known as Bunnies, was submitted to the Seoul Central District Court, on March 12, 2025. It urged the dismissal of the injunction case between the girl group and its agency, ADOR.

Fans argue that if the members return under HYBE’s control, they could face a “hostile environment," (reported by Korea JoongAng Daily). The petition was organized by Team Bunnies.

It is a coalition of the group’s fan club members who oppose the South Korean record label. Fans started collecting signatures on February 24, 2025.

NJZ is in a legal battle with ADOR over contract violations and mistreatment claims. The dispute escalated in November 2024 when the group declared they were terminating their contracts. They cited the HYBE subsidiary's negligence in supporting them.

On January 13, 2025, ADOR responded with a lawsuit to uphold the contracts. The company filed an injunction to block NJZ from independent activities. It also included ad deals. The agency claimed the group’s unilateral termination could affect business agreements and disrupt the K-pop industry.

Then, on March 7, 2025, during a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court hearing, NJZ alleged workplace harassment and mistreatment. The independent label denied the claims, insisting the contracts were still legally binding.

