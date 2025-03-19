"Very spaceful….very demure"— Fans react as NJZ reveals their practice room on Instagram 

On March 18, 2025, the South Korean K-pop girl group NJZ revealed the picture of their practice room through the Instagram story with the caption, "Our daily life these days" (as translated by Google Translate). In the latest update, a member of the band was seemingly lying on the floor with their face covered.

Subsequently, the unveiling of NJZ's new dancing place circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

"Their practice room!?!?....very spaceful....very demure," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned that the new dance practice room was better. Many also talked about its architectural features, including advantages and disadvantages. They added that the space looked both bright and lively.

"Oh god the new dance practice room is totally opposite colours. it looks so much better," a fan reacted.

"knet with architectural expertise has evaluated #NewJeans (#NJZ)'s practice room. According to their analysis, the building appears to be low-cost and far from the state of the art HYBE practice rooms. They also noted that the use of CCTV could raise privacy concerns," a fan shared.

"The new practice room looks so bright and lively—nothing like HYBE’s prison-like vibe," a fan mentioned.

The internet users added they were proud of the group for working hard for their upcoming performances.

"Wow their new practice room is really pretty," a user shared.

"They are working hard for their performance," a user mentioned.

More about NJZ

NewJeans features five members— Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The band officially debuted with the lead single Attention on July 22, 2022. It was released through ADOR. They went on to release the debut extended play, NewJeans on August 1, 2022. It consisted of four tracks— Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt.

They have a wide range of discography, including Gods, Supernatural, Super Shy, OMG, How Sweet, Bubble Gum, Zero, and Right Now. In recent news, the group will be headlining the much-anticipated music festival ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025.

At the event, they will be releasing a new track. NJZ has been teasing new teasers accompanied by background music and visuals through the official Instagram, X, and other accounts.

NewJeans members, Danielle, Hanni, and Minji, were recently spotted at BLACKPINK's Jennie's RUBY Experience After Party on March 18, 2025. Several photo cutouts of the artists posing for the selfies were circulated on social media, gaining praise from the K-pop Community.

