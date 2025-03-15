"Can't wait for 8 days"- Fans react as NJZ releases a new teaser 

On March 15, 2025, the South Korean K-pop girl group NJZ released a new teaser video through the official X account, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The 10-second video showcased different pieces of metals circling together to form a silver bracelet. The post was captioned:

"D-8. Pit Stop."

Subsequently, the clip circulated among the fandom and went viral on the internet. The new clip ignited the excitement that the group would soon release new music in eight days.

"Can't wait for 8 days," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned they could not wait for NJZ's upcoming music. Many users also noted that they would "perform" a new song.

"OHHH MY GODDDD THEY'RE RECOVERING THEMSELVES FROM BEING BROKEN!!!! NOBODY TOUCH ME THIS IS SO SERIOUS," a fan reacted.

"I'm starting to think the song really is called pit stop," a fan shared.

"The only thing they said was that they will PERFORM a new song! Other than that... its all speculiation. We cant know for sure if its a comeback or not. I guess we'll have to wait until 23rd," a fan commented.

Many fans stated that NJZ would make a solid comeback again, leaving the internet in a frenzy.

"In 2022, you knew them like no other. But you'll see them like no other, next week," a user reacted.

"Omo omo… charms looked cute! 8 days ‘til they drop new music at ComplexCon. Wth," a user shared.

"I still have no idea what the theme is gonna be my mind is blank," a user commented.

More about NJZ

NJZ, aka NewJeans, features five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The band officially debuted on August 1, 2022, and released the lead single, Attention. Subsequently, they unveiled the extended play New Jeans. It was released through ADOR and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively.

The record featured four tracks: Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt. In recent news, NewJeans has rebranded itself as NJZ and shared new profile pictures on February 6, 2025. The band has been confirmed to headline the much-anticipated ComplexCon Hong Kong music festival in March 2025 and will release a new track at the event.

The band has an impressive discography, including OMG, Bubble Gum, Get Up, Ditto, Super Shy, NJWMX, Gods, Supernatural, and other tracks. They have also sung an original soundtrack titled Beautiful Restriction for the time-travel and romance drama A Time Called You.

