5 K-pop artists releasing new music in March 2025: BTS’ j-hope, Stray Kids, and more

Several K-pop artists, including BTS' j-hope, STAYC, Candy Shop, Stray Kids, and KiiiKiii are set to release the new music in March 2025. The fandom has been expecting high-quality tracks, choreography, aesthetic music videos, catchy phrases, meaningful songs, electrifying performances, and much more.

Ad

Both rookie and rising K-pop groups will introduce new music to the audience, followed by promotional activities. Needless to say, the month will be filled with anticipating and exciting comebacks. Subsequently, several fandoms, including ARMYs, STAYs, and others, are eagerly awaiting to hear the new works of their favorite artists and groups.

BTS' j-hope, Stray Kids, Candy Shop, and other much-anticipated March K-pop artists' 2025 comeback

1) BTS' j-hope

Ad

Trending

BTS' j-hope set to release his much-anticipated digital track, Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025 (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

According to BigHit Music, BTS' j-hope will release his digital single Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. The hip-hop and R&B tracks will celebrate by captivating a person by playfully comparing them to the famous art piece Mona Lisa.

Ad

The male artist intends to convey that the true allure lies not in one's external beauty but in the unique qualities that make a person special. According to BigHit music, the track is a heartfelt surprise gift for ARMYs for their unwavering love and support. It is to be noted that he performed the track for the first time at his Hope on the Stage concert in the New York City show.

Ad

Additionally, he released Sweet Dreams in collaboration with the American singer Miguel on March 7, 2025, through BigHit Music.

2) Stray Kids

Stray Kids will release their digital single Dominate: Mixtape (Image via X/@stray_kids)

On March 10, 2025, Stray Kids officially announced the release of their upcoming ninth digital single, Mixtape: Dominate. The record will be released through JYP Entertainment and distributed by Dreamus. It features five tracks, including Giant (Korean Ver), Burnin' Tires (Changbin & I.N), Truman (Han & Felix), Escape (Bang Chan & Hyunjin), and Cinema (Lee Know & Seungmin).

Ad

Mixtape: Dominate is slated for release on March 21, 2025. It will feature Giant (Korean Ver) as the title track of the forthcoming record. For those unversed, the band features eight members, including Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Felix, Han, Lee Know, I.N., Changbin, and Seungmin.

The group is currently on their ongoing third world tour and fourth overall 'Dominate World Tour.' They embarked on the concert in support of their ninth Korean-language extended play ATE. It was released through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records on July 19, 2024.

Ad

The record featured eight tracks, including Mountains, Chk Chk Boom, Jjam, I Like It, Runners, Twilight, Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (festival version).

3) Candy Shop

Ad

The rising K-pop girl group Candy Shop made their much-anticipated second comeback in March 2025. They released the digital single Tip Toe through Brave Entertainment. Distributed by Kakao Entertainment, the track was unveiled on March 18, 2025.

For those unversed, Candy Shop is a five-member K-pop group. It consists of Soram, Sui, Sarang, Julia and Yuina. It is to be noted that Yuina is not an active member of the band. They made their official debut on March 27, 2024, with the mini album Hashtag#. It features four tracks, including Hashtag#, Good Girl, No Fake, and Candy#.

Ad

4) STAYC

Ad

The rising female K-pop group STAYC also made their much-anticipated comeback with the fifth single album S on March 18, 2025. It was released through High Up Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The physical record will be available in three versions, namely Born, On Air, and PLVE.

The album S features three tracks, including Bebe, Diamond, and Pipe Down. For those unversed, STAYC features six members, including ISA, Park Si-eun, Se-eun, Yoon, Sumin, and J.

Ad

5) KiiiKiii

Ad

The upcoming K-pop girl group KiiiKiii announced on February 16, 2025, that they would make their much-anticipated comeback with the debut extended play Uncut Gem. It will be released on March 24, 2025, through Starship Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment, respectively. The record features six tracks, including Debut Song, Groundwork, I Do Me, There They Go, BTG, and One Off.

It is to be noted that the music video for Debut Song was released on February 23, 2025. For those unversed, the band features five members, including Leesol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum, and Kya.

Ad

Meanwhile, the other K-pop artists who made their comeback in March 2025, include BLACKPINK’s Jennie, ITZY’s Yeji, HOSHI X WOOZI sub-unit, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback