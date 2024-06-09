NewJeans’ Minji reveals spreading aespa’s ‘Alien Invasion’ stickers around HYBE building in a secret mission from Karina

On June 8, 2024, NewJeans' Minji revealed how she spread aespa's Alien Invasion stickers around the HYBE building in a secret mission given by Karina. She shared this information during a live interaction on the South Korean social media platform called Phoning. The stickers were part of the promotional content for aespa's first studio album, Armageddon.

NewJeans members Minji and Haerin visited the building of SM Entertainment, where they met Karina and Giselle. The four idols recorded a challenge video on aespa's track Armageddon and shared it on the group's official Instagram account.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, Winter and NingNing also visited the HYBE building to groove on NewJeans' How Sweet with Hannie and Danielle. The video of the four members carrying out the How Sweet challenge video was shared on @newjeans_official (Instagram).

Karina responded to NewJeans' Minji carrying out the secret mission successfully through Bubble

During their meet at SM Entertainment, aespa's Karina seemingly handed over Alien Invasion stickers to NewJeans' Minji to spread all over the HYBE Building. Both groups have recently made their comeback and thus helping each other promote their recent works.

Minji and Karina's friendship melts internet (Image via X)

Minji revealed in her Phoning Live that she received a sticker with the words, 'When aliens attack,' and 'Those who haven't heard Armageddon will be eaten first.' She also confirmed that it was her senior, Karina, who gave her the secret mission to distribute the stickers.

She added that her manager warned her not to carry out the task. However, she did not give heed to the manager's concern and did what she needed to do. Minji stated in her Phoning Live, as translated by Koreaboo:

"That’s right, I received the stickers that say stuff like ‘When aliens attack, those who haven’t heard Armageddon will be eaten first.' So [Karina] Sunbaenim told me to spread it around the company. So I really did. Perhaps witness photos will pop up. Isn’t it funny? I was going to spread them, but my manager said I couldn’t so I did it secretly.”

Expand Tweet

Soon after, multiple photos of the HYBE's elevator and buildings went viral on social media, where aespa's Alien Invasion stickers were placed. The promotional stickers were reportedly placed all over the building, especially on the third floor of HYBE and the elevator.

In response, Karina stated Minji successfully completed the mission. She took to the South Korean social media platform, Bubble, to express her pride in Minji and stated (as translated by Koreaboo):

"As soon as I got home, I saw the happy news. Minji did it! To be honest, I knew she would succeed. I'm so proud of her. Our gossip (stickers) has spread even as far as over there. I should've put them in Yeji's hand. She didn't take them when she left hehe."

However, the interaction between aespa and NewJeans did not end there. Minji responded to Karina's Bubble comments by sarcastically stating that the mission was fun and it was time, she needed to run away. As translated by X user @newjeansnews_, Minji stated:

"She said she's proud- er ah er- it was fun, I think it's time for me to run away."

Expand Tweet

Fans could not stop gushing over their playful act. They were elated to see the idols having healthy friendships and supporting each other's comeback album. They also complimented how the members nailed the choreography of their respective songs.

On the work front, aespa unveiled their first studio album, Armageddon, on May 27, 2024, through SM Entertainment and featured double singles, including Supernova and Armageddon. The album sold over 1.02 million copies in pre-order sales on the day of its release.

It reached number one on the Chinese digital album sales chart QQ and certified a double platinum album. The other songs included Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat, Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

Meanwhile, NewJeans is slated to release its debut Japanese single, Supernatural, on June 21, 2024, through ADOR.