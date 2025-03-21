"WE GOT YOONGI UPDATE!"— Fans rejoice Suga was reportedly seen visiting the BTS fancafe amidst his ongoing military enlistment

On March 21, 2025, BTS member Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, was reportedly seen visiting the BTS official fan cafe, much to the delight of ARMY. Fans monitoring the fan cafe noticed that Suga’s login count had increased from 8 to 9, confirming his visit.

His brief appearance comes after months of fans expressing their longing for any update regarding his well-being during his military service. This marks his first sign of activity on a fan platform since August 6, 2024, when he shared a heartfelt apology regarding his DUI incident.

Though Min Yoongi did not leave a new post, the login itself was enough to spark excitement among ARMY. Many took to social media to share their joy, leaving messages of love and support for the artist on the fan cafe. One ARMY (BTS fandom name) wrote,

"WE GOT YOONGI UPDATE !!!!! Yoongi visited BTS fancafe again, he's checking in us.. I hope he saw all the beautiful messages from army's, how much loved he's truly & we are eagerly waiting for his come back WE LOVE YOU YOONGI WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU YOONGI."

"Yoongi logged into BTS Fan Cafe again!!! His visit changed from 8 to 9, which means he's still checking in on us. time to go leave more love for him!!" said a netizen.

"I just logged into the BTS fancafe (got a notif which shocked me but it was re an old board/post someone just posted on) BUT then decided to check logins and, idk when, but Yoongi logged onto the cafe again. Last I checked, back in Jan, he’d been online 8 times, now it’s at 9," shared an X user.

"To those who are members of the fancafe pls pls post messages to our yoongi and the whole of bangtan as well. oh yoongi, you are loved," read a comment on X.

"I hope everyone who has access to the fan cafe spam yoongi with supportive messages since we know for a fact that he checks it regularly," posted this person on X.

Spotting his activity, fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement. Many saw it as a reassuring gesture from the rapper and filled timelines with supportive messages and relief.

"That's his way of communicating us, without saying a word or posting a photo. he communicates in morse code," posted this individual on X.

"Waking up to see that yoongi visited fancafe again recently, oh i'm so happy. i'm just glad that yoongi has a place where he feels safe and comfortable enough, where he's able to seek the warmth of our love when he needs it the most. my love, it's only a few days left, i promise." mentioned one fan.

"It feels so good to know Yoongi logged into BTS Fan Cafe again. His visits went from 8 in January to 9 this month. We don't know exactly when it happened, but i really hope he just sees the beautiful posts there and feel the love and support from Army. Especially all the birthday wishes, messages and projects. Let's keep sending our love and support on weverse too," wrote this X user.

"This is his way of communicating to us. Letting know that he sees us and that he misses us just as much as ARMYs miss him. Oh, Yoongi, you are loved so much. We know you know," added an ARMY.

BTS' Suga maintains silence amid military service following DUI incident

BTS member Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a public service worker due to a pre-existing shoulder injury. He began his enlistment on September 22, 2023.

While serving, Suga faced legal consequences for driving an electric scooter under the influence. On August 6, 2024, he was stopped by authorities after falling near his apartment building.

A breathalyzer test confirmed an elevated blood alcohol level, leading to his license being revoked. Suga later addressed the incident in a Weverse post, admitting he had consumed alcohol with friends before riding home, unaware of the legal implications. On September 30, 2024, a Seoul court fined him KRW 15 million ($11,500) for the offense.

Since then, Suga has remained largely out of the public eye, refraining from social media updates or appearances in BTS members’ posts and live broadcasts. While six BTS members extended New Year’s greetings to fans, Suga did not do the same. Unlike his bandmates, who occasionally updated fans with news of their military promotions or daily life, Suga chose to stay away from that too.

One of the few recent mentions of him came from j-hope on March 7, 2025. During an interview with American monthly magazine Rolling Stone, j-hope revealed that he had sought advice from Suga, offering fans a glimpse of the rapper connecting with the group.

Suga’s silence has fueled concern among fans, with many longing for any sign of how he’s doing. Others continue to wait patiently, looking forward to his comeback and seeing him active again.

Suga is scheduled to complete his mandatory service and return in June 2025, alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are also currently enlisted.

