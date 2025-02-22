"BTS will be seven forever" - Fans left emotional as Suga gets mentioned in j-hope's Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 BTS episode amidst controversy

BTS rapper Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, was mentioned in a recent BTS episode released on BANGTANTV on February 22, 2025. This marks his first reference in official group content since his DUI controversy in August 2024, creating a frenzy among the ARMY (BTS fandom name).

The mention came during the episode showcasing j-hope’s performance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event at La Défense Arena in Paris on January 23, 2025. As j-hope took the stage, fans in attendance chanted the names of all seven BTS members, including Suga. The episode’s subtitles also acknowledged the moment, sparking an emotional response from ARMY.

With this unexpected mention, BTS fans expressed their unwavering support, emphasizing that the group remains complete in their hearts. Many took to social media, with one ARMY reaffirming:

“We're so simple, just hearing all 7 names makes us so happy. I'm happy thinking yoongi must be aware of this definitely. Bts will be seven forever”

"MIN YOONGI MENTION IN A 2025 BANGTAN BOMB GUYS AHHHHHHHHHHHH. SCREAMING." mentioned another ARMY.

"MIN YOOOONGIIII APPEARING ON THE BANGTAN BOMB EPISODE IN 2025!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 i am f***ng bawling my eyes outt" wrote an X user.

Fans believed that including Suga’s name in the video was a deliberate message from BIGHIT or the BTS members themselves, reassuring ARMY that the group remains complete.

"adding "min yoongi" was deliberate btw idc what anyone says" read one comment on X.

"seeing yoongi's name in official bts content after along time is all what I needed honestly bighit staff is telling y'all that BTS IS 7" claimed one netizen.

Many fans were deeply moved by the loud fan chants mentioning all seven members and j-hope’s reaction. Many shared their emotional responses to the moment.

"YALL DONT KNOW HOW MUCH I CRIED BECAUSE OF THIS 😭😭😭 BANGTAN IS SEVEN FOREVER" mentioned another X user.

"the fact that they wrote the fanchant in the subtitles 😭 that's how loud we were and that's how impressed they were, god i'm so happy" posted this netizen.

"The audience was absolutely AMAZING that night, I wasn't there, but even through my screen, I could FEEL how loud you guys were. Absolutely phenomenal!!" added an ARMY.

Suga's first mention in BTS content since DUI sparks emotional fan response amidst past controversy

This mention marks Suga’s first indirect appearance in any official BTS-related content since his DUI incident. On August 6, 2024, he addressed the controversy through an apology letter posted on Weverse.

On September 30 of the same year, the Seoul court fined him KRW 15 million ($11,500) for driving an electric scooter under the influence. Since then, BTS' Suga has maintained silence while serving his mandatory military service.

He also remained absent from BTS members’ posts and live broadcasts, while the others continued sharing updates. This left fans curious and concerned.

The mention of Suga in the BTS episode also came amid ongoing fan concerns following the 16th Melon Music Awards (MMA) on November 30, 2024. Held at Inspire Arena in Incheon, the event featured a tribute video celebrating BTS’ decade-long legacy. However, fans quickly noticed Suga’s absence from the footage.

The omission sparked backlash, with many accusing the organizers of deliberately excluding the rapper, especially in light of his DUI controversy earlier that year. Social media erupted with criticism, and hashtags like “BTS is 7,” trended globally as thousands demanded an explanation from Melon.

For those unaware, on August 6, 2024, BTS’ Suga was charged for riding an electric scooter under the influence. In a Weverse post, he admitted to having drinks with friends before riding the scooter to his apartment, unaware it was illegal. Though no one was injured, a nearby officer noticed him after he fell while entering his building and subsequently tested for alcohol.

BTS episode captures j-hope’s journey at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025, marking his first post-military performance

The new BTS episode uploaded on BANGTANTV, featured j-hope’s journey at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025. The 14-minute, 12-second video offers a behind-the-scenes look at his performance preparations.

The episode captures the key moments, including rehearsals, and a visit from French First Lady Brigitte Macron and her friends. It also shows backstage interactions with BigBang members G-Dragon, Taeyang, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, and soccer player Lee Kang-in. Late it includes snippets of his performance, highlighting the fan chants and j-hope’s reaction to them.

This performance at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 marked j-hope’s first stage appearance since completing his military service in October 2024. He performed a set featuring his solo tracks On the Street from 2024’s Hope on the Street Vol. 1 and More from his debut album Jack in the Box, along with a re-orchestrated version of BTS’ MIC Drop.

j-hope will kick off his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025, alongside the release of his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, in March. Meanwhile, Suga, along with RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is set to complete his military service and return in June 2025.

