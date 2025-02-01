"Yoongi, where are you...?" - Fans wonder as Suga remains silent amidst rest of the BTS members' New Year's updates

Since the start of 2025, BTS members Jin, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have shared heartfelt New Year's wishes with ARMY on various social media platforms, including Weverse. However, one member remained notably absent from the conversation: Suga.

The rapper, also known as Min Yoongi, did not post any New Year’s wishes nor share any updates with his fans. His last communication with ARMY came on August 6, 2024, when he addressed his DUI incident and apologized in a letter.

The rest of the BTS members shared messages and updates which sparked concern and curiosity over Suga's silence. Many took to social media, flooding platforms with questions as one ARMY posted,

"Yoongi where are you…? it’s been long time"

"Missing Yoongi.. 🫂 I'm sending him tons of hugs and love. I hope he is doing well," posted one BTS fan.

"Yoongi be really testing my patience atp. I miss you so much okay?? WE ALL MISS YOU SO MUCH SO CAN YOU PLS EVEN JUST 👋🏻?? 😭😭" asking an X user.

"this makes me miss yoongi even more, but I understand why he’s inactive on social media. i just can’t wait for the day he sends us a message again," reads a comment on X.

The absence of Suga’s update has left fans anxious, hoping for a glimpse into his life and reassurance that he is doing well. Some fans are also eagerly anticipating his return to the spotlight.

"6/7 🥺❤️‍🩹 can’t wait for Yoongi’s update soon. I hope you’re doing well and enjoying the holidays with your family. I love you and I miss you so much," said one fan.

"Yoongiiii pleaseeeee! Atleast tell us you are fine and healthy or furious at the government whatever it is. That's all we need to know. Drop a "🙂", send a smoke signal-anything... please. What have we done to deserve this silent treatment?!!! 🙇‍♀️" wrote this ARMY.

"I'm not sorry for the person I'll turn into when I see my yoongi again and receive a WEVERSE notification from him. The universe will fall apart if he shows even the slightest hint of life. For the next five months, it's just me and this enormous 5'9" cat-shaped hole in my heart," posted one individual on X.

BTS members share New Year's wishes and military service updates with ARMY in 2025

BTS members shared heartfelt updates and wishes with their fans on Weverse, reflecting on the past year and looking ahead to the future. Their posts offered a mix of personal reflections, gratitude for ARMY, and messages of hope for the new year.

On January 5, j-hope took to Weverse to express his thoughts on 2024. He described the past year as one of mixed emotions and mentioned the challenges he faced, especially in the months before his discharge from the military in October.

Despite feeling uncertain about his plans after his service, j-hope shared the joy he felt upon his discharge. He wished that everyone would flourish in 2025, expressing his hope for a year filled with positive change for both himself and ARMY.

Jungkook, who is continuing his military service, posted on January 8, sending his New Year greetings to ARMY. Although he acknowledged the changes that come with his service, he conveyed that his feelings toward ARMY had not changed. He wrote about focusing on learning and growing in preparation for the future, Jungkook also hoped that everyone would stay healthy and have a happy start to the new year.

On January 10, BTS' j-hope again took to Weverse this time to share a post expressing his concern for the victims of the wildfires in California, which had caused significant damage. He sent his condolences to the Los Angeles community, hoping for the safety and well-being of those affected by the disaster.

Then, Jin posted on January 25, wishing ARMY a prosperous New Year, expressing his hope that 2025 would bring good things and success to everyone. He posted again on January 30, sharing his Lunar New Year celebrations mentioning enjoying rice cake soup with his family and giving New Year’s gift money to his nephews, which brought him joy. He reassured fans that he was working hard and asked ARMY to wait for their reunion.

BTS' V, who is also still serving in the military, posted on January 26, reflecting on the long holiday he was enjoying and the time spent working out during his service. He expressed excitement about returning to civilian life and eagerly anticipated the moment he would reunite with ARMY, emphasizing how much he missed the fans.

Subsequently, Jimin shared a post on January 29 reflecting on his own experience in the military. Having been enlisted for over a year, Jimin expressed his excitement about the day he would return to the fans.

He spoke about his daily routine in the military, focusing on the training, work, and exercise that occupied most of his time. Despite the challenges, he remained determined to return stronger and more prepared to meet the expectations of his fans.

Finally, on February 1, BTS' leader RM shared a post reflecting on his military life. He spoke about his pride in becoming a sergeant and the challenges he had faced over the past two years. RM looked back on the time he had spent in the military and shared his mixed feelings about aging and growing older. He mentioned that he was looking forward to his eventual return to civilian life. RM also shared a photo of himself with a shaved head and shared that he was promoted to 'sergeant' rank. He reassured ARMY that he was doing well and taking care of himself, reminding them to prioritize their health and well-being as well.

While Jin and j-hope completed their mandatory military service in 2024, with Jin discharged in June and j-hope in October, the remaining BTS members, including Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are set to return in June 2025.

