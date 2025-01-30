"He definitely has a blonde mullet"- Fans hilariously react as BTS Jin says he's too shy to show his bare face in Weverse letter

On January 30, 2025, BTS' Jin delighted fans by sharing a heartfelt message on Weverse. In the letter, he detailed his Lunar New Year celebrations with his family, as he mentioned spending quality time with his nieces or nephews.

However, one part of his message quickly became a hot topic among ARMYs. In his letter, the BTS member shared that he wanted to post a photo of himself but hesitated because he was bare-faced and didn’t have any makeup on.

"I want to post a selfie, but I can't because I'm shy because I don't have makeup on," Jin wrote.

BTS fans, popularly known as ARMYs, quickly took to social media to share their reactions to this comment by the idol. Some humorously suggested that the real reason that he’s avoiding selfies is a drastic hairstyle change, with one fan quipping on X,

Trending

"Seokjin's never been shy about posting his bare faced, he definitely has a blonde mullet which he's gatekeeping."

Expand Tweet

"Umm, Seokjin knows that he being the world wide handsome doesn't need any makeup. That man is hiding something. WHAT IF HIS HAIR IS PURPLE AGAIN!!!" posted one fan.

"This man does not need makeup. he went on Suchwita to film a whole episode with no makeup and flattened bedhead as Yoongi called out loll," mentioned this individual on X.

Fans subsequently flooded the social media platform with photos of the Epiphany singer without makeup, showering him with praise for his natural look and visuals.

"Jin hyungie you are always cool, handsome , you are wwh in the whole army heart , dont be shy bcs you are always handsome," wrote a fan.

"Who's gonna tell him he looks handsome without makeup also. We have seen that face a lot before. SHOW YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE!" said an admirer.

"Brother you're literally ethereal what are you talking about," read a comment on X.

Expand Tweet

Jin shares about moments with family on Lunar New Year and updates ARMY on his busy schedule

In the letter from January 30, the BTS member shared a heartfelt update with his fans during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Reflecting on time with his family, he mentioned enjoying traditional rice cake soup, aka Tteokguk, with his loved ones.

He then humorously noted that the food quality in his house had improved, possibly due to a skilled cook among them. He then mentioned giving New Year's gift money to his two nephews or nieces, jokingly expressing that he thought he would be the one always receiving it.

The BTS singer also shared that he had worked hard for the past three weeks without missing a single day. Seokjin concluded his post by encouraging ARMYs to stay patient and watch his variety show Run Jin as they await his return.

"I went to work for about three weeks without skipping a day. We're working hard. Please wait a little longer while watching Seokjin, ARMYs," he shared.

Expand Tweet

For those unversed, Run Jin (also known as 달려라 석진 ) is a variety web series that showcases the Running Wild singer in a competitive and entertaining format. It is a spin-off of Run BTS! and follows a similar format, with the Super Tuna singer-songwriter as the main host.

Each episode features the eldest BTS member engaging in games, challenges, and activities alongside various guest stars. After episode 12, the show went on a brief hiatus due to the idol’s schedule, particularly the promotions for HAPPY, his recently released solo debut album. HAPPY was released on November 15, 2024.

Run Jin resumed in December 2024, with episodes 15 and 16 featuring fellow BTS member, j-hope. New episodes of the show are released weekly, airing every Tuesday at 9 pm KST on the BANGTAN YouTube channel, and at 10 pm KST on Weverse.

The Heart on the Window singer has been staying busy with a range of exciting projects. On January 26, he dropped Close to You, an OST for the drama When the Stars Gossip, which rapidly surged to #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Alongside his music, the K-pop idol has made notable appearances on variety shows such as I’m Glad You Got a Good Rest, K-Star Next Door, and Handsome Guys.

In other news, he has been confirmed as a regular cast member for Netflix's upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback