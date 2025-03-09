"My sope"— Fans get emotional as j-hope talks about SUGA in a recent interview

BTS' j-hope recently opened up about his upcoming tour in an interview with American monthly magazine Rolling Stone, published on March 7, 2025. When asked about SUGA's successful 2023 solo tour and whether they discussed their touring goals, j-hope revealed that he had sought advice from his fellow BTS member.

"I sought advice from him on the overall structure of the tour. As for the performances, we each bring a unique set of strengths to the stage, so I focused on shaping the production to reflect what I wanted to explore in various ways. A live band will be part of it, of course." He revealed.

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions after j-hope mentioned seeking SUGA’s advice for his tour. Many expressed their love for the duo’s strong bond.

"My sope," one ARMY (BTS fandom name) commented.

"Sope" is the name used to indicate the friendship pairing of SUGA and j-hope.

"Remember how excited Yoongi was that he could give advice to the others on what worked and what didn't since he was the first to do a solo tour? I'm sure Hobi appreciated his input a lot. Aww my SOPE," wrote one fan.

"Me last year: I think hobi is gonna go on tour once he gets back. He already had a good experience with lolla and yoongi set an example for a successful solo tour. He can get advice from him too. Me now: OMG HOBI IS HAVING A SOLO TOUR AND HE WENT TO YOONGI FOR ADVICE" mentioned a netizen.

"People can try to diminish the member's relation with each other, but the members themselves will remind you as to how much they respect each other and their craft. And the best part is they genuinely wish for each other's success. There is no malice in their intentions. Never." shared this ARMY.

The heartfelt exchange left ARMY excited for j-hope’s tour, while celebrating the duo’s unwavering support for each other.

"I love this. I saw the similarities between hobi and yoongi's tour show setup, and could tell hobi took elements of yoongi's but made it uniquely his own Hyung helping his dongsaeng!!" read a comment on X.

"So proud of them, he’s support each other without having to be afraid of being outdone by other members. They are really cool, I really respect them," mentioned one person on X (as translated by Google).

"Friends, brothers, artists who respect each other's strengths and seek to learn from one another. Another striking difference that sets apart BTS from everybody else. Period," posted an ARMY.

Fans grew even more emotional upon hearing j-hope mention SUGA, especially since he has been away from the spotlight since August 2024.

"does this count as a yoongi update??" said one fan.

"yoongi mentioned, trying not to cry" commented one X user.

"Me crying over a yoongi mention as if they’re not in the same group and haven’t been brothers for over 10 years" added this ARMY.

j-hope launches HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, unveils Sweet Dreams, and gears up for new album release

j-hope made a grand return to the stage with his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert series in Seoul, marking his first solo performances since completing military service. The three-day event at the KSPO Dome kicked off on February 28 and continued through March 2, drawing fans worldwide.

His setlist for these concerts in Seoul spanned 26 songs over two and a half hours. The setlist covered his solo works from Hope World, Jack In The Box, and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. He also revisited BTS albums like Love Yourself: Answer, Love Yourself: Tear, and MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, performing select group tracks.

Following Seoul, j-hope will take HOPE ON THE STAGE on a global tour, with stops in North America and Asia. He will perform at the Barclays Center in New York, the Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, before heading to Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka, where the tour concludes on June 1.

During his Seoul concert on February 28, j-hope introduced his latest track, Sweet Dreams, sharing the inspiration behind it. j-hope dropped the digital single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, along with its official music video on March 7 at 2 pm KST.

He described love as a simple yet essential emotion, and wanted to explore what a love song by him would sound like. That thought process led to the creation of Sweet Dreams. This is his first release since completing military service and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 back in 2024.

BigHit Music defines the song as an R&B-pop track that conveys the yearning to love freely and be loved in return. It features production by Johnny Goldstein, with songwriting contributions from Sam Martin and Sean Douglas.

j-hope will debut Sweet Dreams live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, on March 10. Alongside the tour and Sweet Dreams' release, j-hope is preparing to release his upcoming solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, later this March.

