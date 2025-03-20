"LEAVE THEM ALONE"— Fans react as photos of BTS' Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's reported Itaewon outing go viral online

On March 20, 2025, photos of BTS's Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu reportedly dining at a restaurant in Itaewon took social media by storm. While the exact date of their outing remains uncertain, fans believe it to be recent since Mingyu's hairstyle matches his latest look. The image quickly spread online, with many thrilled to see the close friends spending time together.

Jungkook, who has been serving in the military since December 2023, is said to have been enjoying a short break from his duties. According to the viral claims, a restaurant employee recognized the two idols and described Jungkook as polite and friendly. The staff member stated that he even thanked the workers for their service before leaving.

The sighting adds to the growing list of instances where Jungkook has been seen during his time off, including his reported appearance at aespa's concert in Seoul.

While some fans were thrilled to witness the moment, others voiced privacy concerns. Many criticized the original poster (OP) for sharing the image, urging them to respect the idols' private time. One X user, @kanoofeee, commented,

"GOSH!! LEAVE THEM ALONE. let Jungkook and Mingyu have their own time, delete this picture to respect their privacy. And who ever took this picture, why would you take a picture of them and acting like a total creep."

Others took to social media to emphasize that celebrities deserve to enjoy their time without intrusion. They urged people to refrain from spreading the pictures.

"PLS don't share picture's from their private time," an X user remarked.

"Seriously why do people keep stalking him it’s so creepy they need to leave him alone," another fan commented.

"f you saw Jk, good for you, but don't post his pic on Twitter. Lately, he's even covering his eyes. even though I want any content about him, I feel bad for him. It's obvious that he's saying, "I don't want this", a netizen wrote.

"That's creepy why would you share his private life that's so unprofessional!," a user added.

Others were simply ecstatic to receive an update on the idols. They expressed their joy at seeing them enjoy each other's company despite their busy schedules.

"I'm glad he's happy spending time with his friends amidst all this nonsense," a fan commented.

"I love how jk spent time with his besties," another person wrote.

"My loves pls stay besties for lifeu," an X user mentioned.

97-liners, Jungkook’s recent appearances amid military service, and more

Jungkook and Mingyu are part of the famous '97-liners' group, which includes several K-pop idols born in 1997. This close-knit circle features SEVENTEEN's DK, NCT’s Jaehyun, GOT7’s Yugyeom and Bambam, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, and ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo. Over the years, they have often been seen hanging out and attending each other’s events.

As Jungkook continues his military service, fans have occasionally spotted him during his time off. Recently, he was reportedly seen at aespa’s 'LIVE TOUR SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE' concert at KSPO Dome.

Although he has kept a low profile during his enlistment, moments like these remind fans of his presence. Furthermore, he was recently promoted to sergeant, with his expected military discharge scheduled for June 2025.

Meanwhile, the BTS star's solo career continues to make waves even while he serves. His song Seven remains one of the most-streamed tracks on Spotify, earning a spot among the platform’s top 90 most-streamed songs.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his return to music and BTS's full-group comeback once all members complete their service. Their discharge is scheduled in June 2025.

