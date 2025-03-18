“It boy of this century” - Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook becomes most mentioned idol worldwide with 2M mentions after Aespa concert appearance

On March 17, 2025, an X account @dailyjkpraise posted that BTS’s Jungkook was the most-mentioned idol on X in the past 24 hours, with over two million mentions. The spike followed his surprise appearance at aespa’s concert, which sparked widespread discussion online.

"It boy of this century," an X user commented.

The BTS' maknae was also the most-mentioned male artist on social media during the December 2024 Billboard Music Awards, despite not attending. His album GOLDEN and song Standing Next to You contributed to his visibility.

Then, in the same month, his Weverse livestream during military enlistment led to over 16 million mentions in 24 hours. Earlier, the 27-year-old was the most-mentioned K-pop soloist on X following the Grammy nominations in 2024. Now, fans are reacting to his latest achievement:

"Global king and viral king jk impact is insane," a fan remarked.

"As expected when ur the Most Impactful Idol," a viewer noted.

"Of course, who doesn't know the Super Mega Star Jungkookie," a person said.

More comments read:

"God, we need Kingkook’s new music and tours already, in a league of his own!," a netizen wrote.

"Please 😭😭 his impact wtf," a user added.

"Any appearance of #Jungkook goes viral, his impact is crazy," another fan shared.

Doubt lingers over BTS Jungkook's attendance at aespa's LIVE TOUR SYNK: PARALLEL LINE Encore

BTS’ Jungkook, currently in the South Korean military, was reportedly at aespa’s LIVE TOUR SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE concert in Seoul. The event took place Sunday night at the KSPO DOME.

There, fans spotted someone resembling him in the crowd. Fans on X shared videos and photos of a person dressed in black with a matching face mask and hat.

Seated in the crowd, the individual—believed to be Jungkook by many—was seen looking around as he enjoyed the concert. The K-pop idol will complete his military service in June, along with the rest of BTS. Recently ahead of the discharge, he was promoted to sergeant.

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys are preparing for a reunion. On March 17, 2025, BigHit Entertainment revealed BTS 7 Moments. It is an 'unknown' new project featuring all seven members—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The announcement marks the start of the group’s long-anticipated return after their military service hiatus. Set for release on April 2, BTS 7 Moments will be available for pre-order starting March 19 at 11 a.m. KST. While BigHit has yet to reveal details, the teaser hints at a project beyond just music.

The short clip features a futuristic silver BTS DISK, into which a chip is inserted. It then reveals black-and-white images of all seven members. Jin and j-hope have already explored solo music and acting, but now, all eyes are on BTS’ full reunion.

