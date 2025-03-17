"The most supportive idol everrr"— Fans hail as BTS' Jungkook was allegedly spotted attending aespa's LIVE TOUR concert in Seoul

BTS’ Jungkook has once again sparked online buzz after allegedly attending aespa’s second encore concert in Seoul. The idol, currently serving in the military, was reportedly seen at the LIVE TOUR 'SYNK: PARALLEL LINE ENCORE' at KSPO Dome on March 16, 2025.

Social media was filled with photos and videos of a man dressed in a black jacket, black mask, and an animal-printed furry beanie, leading fans to quickly speculate that it was him. His signature doe eyes and oversized attire further fueled the assumptions, with netizens convinced it was the BTS member enjoying the show.

Viral clips showed the alleged Jungkook immersed in the concert before leaving the venue with his manager. However, the singer has yet to confirm his attendance.

Fans, however, flooded social media with excitement over Jungkook's alleged attendance at aespa's concert, praising his support for fellow artists. His possible presence at the concert has only heightened anticipation for his eventual return to the industry.

"I don’t wanna see anyone hate on him, regardless of fandom beef. he’s literally the most supportive idol everrr," one fan wrote.

"Jungkook is the only kpop male artist worth stanning..dude is truly talented,can sing,has non skip music and supports women alot..he aint afraid to speak up and show support...really looking forward to his comeback as a solo artist" said one netizen.

"One thing about jk is that he enjoys a lot of kpop artists and their music he is just sweet and unbothered like that your fanwars don't mean sh*t in real life" shared an X user.

"Can we agree that Jungkook is the biggest green flag in kpop? he dgaf abt anyone. he just does what he likes to do." mentioned a fan.

Fans were unable to contain their excitement and took to social media to share their reactions. Many praised his unwavering support for fellow artists, while others were amazed at how easily recognizable he remains despite his low-key appearance.

"Honestly wild to me how jungkook's could wear the biggest clothes, a mask covering his whole face and a big hat but that one big boba eyes pokes out and people are able to spot him from miles away," read one comment from a fan.

"Haven't gone here for about 5 years but it still amazes me how recognizable this man's boba eyes are, like i have facial blindness and i still could tell it's him," explained one X user.

"Nothing makes me so happy than seeing him enjoying his time doing everything he wants without giving any f**k about anything else, and love how he's always the biggest supporter," shared one individual on X.

"The most successful solo artist from korea, the main pop boy, who genuinely just loves and enjoys music so much, from sharing smaller artists songs on insta to attending his juniors concert, he truly is the loveliest my koo <3," added this fan.

aespa concludes its 2024-2025 world tour as BTS' Jungkook earns sergeant promotion in the military

aespa’s 2024-2025 SYNK: Parallel Line Live Tour marked its second world tour, launched in support of the group's debut studio album, Armageddon (2024). Kicking off on June 29, 2024, at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, the tour spanned multiple continents, featuring 42 shows across Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania.

The group performed in major countries, including Japan, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Australia, and Thailand, delivering electrifying stages for their global fanbase. Tickets were available through platforms like Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Weverse. After nearly nine months of touring, aespa concluded its world tour on March 16, 2025, with a final encore performance at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Meanwhile, BTS's Jungkook has officially been promoted to sergeant while serving in the military. He enlisted as an active-duty soldier on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow members V, Jimin, and RM. Their enlistment followed BigHit’s announcement on November 22, 2023.

Jungkook, along with the rest of BTS currently in service, is expected to complete his duty and return by June 2025.

