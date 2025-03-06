“Not them saying queen” – Fans react to Aespa’s response to the “Lesbians Love Aespa” fan sign during their 2025 Paris tour

On March 4, 2025, X user @ladidown shared a now-viral clip from Aespa’s SYNK: PARALLEL LINE concert in Paris on the same day. The video captured the members’ reactions to a fan sign in the crowd, reading “Lesbians love Aespa.”

NingNing reacted first, widening her eyes before smiling and waving. Giselle appeared surprised but then grinned, while Karina giggled at the sign before nodding. Winter, however, did not seem to notice the sign. The clip quickly circulated on social media, drawing reactions from fans worldwide.

"Not them saying queeeeen," an X user commented.

Aespa has previously shown support for the LGBTQ+ community as well. At their São Paulo concert in September 2023, fans threw rainbow and lesbian pride flags on stage, which Ningning picked up and interacted with. She danced with the rainbow flag and posed with the lesbian flag, raising her arm.

In another moment from May 2023, Giselle’s hairstyle on Inkigayo caught attention. Her hair had colored extensions that looked like the lesbian pride flag, and fans quickly noticed the similarity. Meanwhile, reactions to the latest clip continue to surface online.

"I’m crying this is so cute," a fan remarked.

"Oh my goodness! AESPA love for lesbians just lit up my day. Such an amazing vibe!" one user said.

"Omg ningselle here is to be expected but karina looking proud is making me blush a little and kick my feet," a person shared.

More similar reactions on X read:

"This put a smile on my face," one viewer noted.

"Ningselle flirting when they see the lesbian sign and karina just being happy im so full of butterflies," a netizen wrote.

"Ningning was vibing hard with it," a fan added.

Aespa recently won three awards at the Korean Music Awards

Aespa was the top winner at the 22nd Korean Music Awards, held in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 27, 2025. They took home three major awards, which was the most for any act. The girl group won Song of the Year for Supernova, competing against BIBI, BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars, Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble, and SUMIN & Slom.

The group also won Best K-pop Song for the same track, surpassing Rosé & Bruno Mars’ APT., ILLIT’s Magnetic, TWS’ plot twist, and tripleS’ Girls Never Die. The category included both established and rising artists.

Furthermore, their Armageddon secured Best K-pop Album, surpassing (G)I-DLE's 2, Riize's Riizing: Epilogue, TripleS's Assemble24, and Yves' I Did.

Aespa is currently on its second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE. The tour, backing their 2024 album Armageddon, began on June 29 last year in Seoul. The group is playing 43 shows across Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe, and the tour wraps up on March 16, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

