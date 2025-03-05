"OHMYGOD NO QUEEN I'M NOT EVEN READY" - Fans react as aespa's Giselle drops the group's comeback spoiler on live stream

On March 5, 2025, aespa's Giselle hosted an Instagram live from Paris following their Synk: Parallel Line concert. During the live stream, while discussing her hair color, she revealed that she had dyed her hair orange in preparation for something special for the fans.

She continued by stating that the group's comeback was in progress. When asked to share a spoiler for the upcoming comeback, she stated:

"Someone said earlier 'it girl'... I'd just like to say I'm not an it girl, more like a hit girl. That's a spoiler, by the way."

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the upcoming comeback.

"OHMYGOD NO QUEEN I'M NOT EVEN READY," one fan stated.

Excited reactions rippled through X as fans eagerly anticipated their comeback and speculated about the spoiler.

"We are so ready for them to come back. It's gonna be amazing," commented a fan.

"So it’s going to be called 'Hit Girl'?" another fan wondered.

"I bet this is a lyric spoiler," another fan reacted.

More reactions on X read:

"Like not a hit man but a hit girl?? or is it like i make hits," another fan remarked.

"Bruh. Giselle is effortlessly charming. Bias wrecking for real on her Instagram Live. Aespa comeback confirmed in the works. She loves pasta and Pinkselle. She's super funny too," wrote another fan.

"The only spoiler being that it will be a hit," another fan reacted on X.

"MAMA YOU'RE A HIT GIRL AND AN IT GIRL," another fan exclaimed.

More about aespa and their fifth EP, Whiplash

aespa, formed by SM Entertainment, consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. In a press release reported by the Yonhap News Agency, SM Entertainment clarified the significance of the group's name. The name, aespa, is derived from the English words "avatar, experience, and aspect," meaning "to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world."

They made their debut in November 2020 with the single Black Mamba, which garnered the highest number of views in 24 hours for any K-pop group's debut video. The group was also named one of Time magazine's Next Generation Leaders, and was also included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2022.

aespa's fifth EP, Whiplash, was released on October 21, 2024, and features six tracks, including the title track, Whiplash, as the lead single. The music video for its lead single surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, marking the group's 10th video to reach this milestone.

The album topped the iTunes Worldwide Album chart, reaching No. 1 in 17 countries, including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and Brazil. It also dominated Chinese charts by leading Tencent Music's K-pop chart, QQ Music's album sales, and music video rankings.

In Japan, it ranked No. 1 on AWA's real-time rising chart and Mora's foreign song charts. Domestically, Whiplash secured top spots on Melon, Bugs, and Genie.

In other news, the girl group will be performing their next Synk: Parallel Line concert in Amsterdam on March 6, 2025. This tour supports their first studio album, Armageddon, which was released in 2024.

The concert tour kicked off on June 29, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium and will conclude on March 16, 2025, at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. It will encompass 43 concerts across Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe.

