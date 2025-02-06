2025 Korean Music Awards: Check out the complete nomination list as Rosé, aespa, and more earn top honors

The 2025 Korean Music Awards nomination list was revealed on February 6 at 2:00 PM KST. The nominations were live-streamed from the media platform PRIZM.

The Korean Music Awards honours mainstream and underground musical artists across all genres. The awards are determined by an esteemed selection committee comprising renowned musicians, critics and top experts from the industry.

This year's Korean Music Awards are sponsored by PRIZM, PhotoGray, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Creative Content Agency. The selection committee is chaired by Kim Gwang-hyun, who serves as the Editor-in-Chief of Monthly Jazz People.

Check out the complete nomination list, featuring a variety of artists, with Rosé and aespa taking the top spots.

List of Nominations for 2025 Korean Music Awards

General Award Category Nominees for 2025 Korean Music Awards

Album Of The Year

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble for Hail To The Music

Silica gel for POWER ANDRE 99

Sumin, Slom for Miniseries 2

HYUKOH, Sunset Rollercoaster for AAA

aespa for Armageddon - The 1st Album

Song of The Year

Sumin, Slom for Why, Why, Why'

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble for Independence

Rosé for APT ft. Bruno Mars

Aespa for Supernova

BIBI for Bam Yang Gang

Musician Of The Year for 2025 Korean Music Awards

Rosé

Lee Seung-yoon

Silica Gel

Aespa

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble

Rookie Of The Year for 2025 Korean Music Awards

Joo Hye-rin

Samsan

ILLIT

TWS

Choi Miru

Sanmanhan

Genre Category Award Nominees for 2025 Korean Music Awards

Best Jazz and Crossover - Jazz Album for 2025 Korean Music Awards

Hwang Minwang ft. SATOSHI Takeishi for Jang:dan

SATOSHI Takeishi for Jang:dan Kim Min-hee for Confessin’

Kim Joo-hwan for AFTER MIDNIGHT: Still in the Moonlight

Kim Ji-hyw for PADO

Na Yoon-sun for Elles

Nam Ye-ji for Old Songs,Tmmm

Nubim for Crossroads (Live in Amsterdam)

Dulabam for Dulabam

Liberosis for Re-mind

BANDO for Shape of the Land

Yoon Seok-cheol Trio for My Summer is Not Over Yet

Lee Seon-ji for Eternal

Hae In-cho for Sight Beyond Sight

Lee Ji-hye Orchestra for Infinite Connections

Teho for Pierrot le Fumeur

Pudditorium for Prologue : Hope

Best Rock Album

Kim Soo-chul for Kim Soo-chul 45th Anniversary Album Where Are You

Seoul Buin for Wrecking Havoc

Soumbalgwang for Fire and Light

Lee Seung-yoon for Yeok Seong

MONO4OLY for Ordinary Chaos

Best Rock Song

Kim Soo-chul for Where Are You

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble for Independence

Bongjeingan for Know You Did

Lee Seung-yoon for Anthems of Defiance

MONO4OLY for Fake Empire

Best Modern Rock Album

Leaves Black for Wind

Meaningful Stone for Supernova

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble for Hail To The Music

Silica gel for POWER ANDRE 99

HYUKOH, Sunset Rollercoaster for AAA

Best Modern Rock Song

Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble for Days Happier Than Today will be Few in My Remaining Life

Wave to earth for annie.

Lee Seung-yoon for Waterfall

Hanroro for Home

(HYUKOH), Sunset Rollercoaster for Young Man

Best Metal and Hardcore Album

Materials Pound for Bulb

Seaweed Mustache for 2

Sahon for Blood Shall be Paid

Fecundation for Moribund

The Holy Mountain for The Holy Mountain

Best Rap and Hip-Hop Album

Garion for Garion 3

B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki for Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1

O'KOYE for Whether The Weather Changes Or Not

EK for Escape

KWAII for Distorted

Best Rap and Hip-Hop Song

B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki for INDO

G-DRAGON for Power

KWAII for Pride

QM for Gun in the Mouth ft. Zico

Fleeky Bang for Fire ft. CHANGMO

Best R&B & Soul Album

BRWN for Monsoon

SUMIN, Slom for Miniseries 2

SOLE for Time Machine

Jeongin, Mild Beats for Jeongin & Mild Beats

JINBO the SuperFreak, Hersh, PoPoMo for PoPoMo

Best R&B & Soul Song

SUMIN, Slom for Why, Why, Why'

SOLE for Still Love

Jeongin, Mild Beats for Blame

John Park for Like a Dream

Joo Hye-rin for Crazy

Best Pop Album

Kim Yuna for Tales of Sensuality

Savina & Drones for Lasha

Seonwoo Jeong-ah for Beyond

Okdal for 40

John Park for PSST!

Best Pop Song

BIBI for Bam Yang Gang

Seonwoo Jeong-ah for Star Candy

IU for Love Wins All

Okdal for Diving

Lee Young-ji for Small girl ft. D.O.

Best K-Pop Album

(G)I-DLE for 2

RIIZE for RIIZING: Epilogue-1st Mini Album

aespa for Armageddon - The 1st Album

Yves for I Did

tripleS for ASSEMBLE 24

Best K-Pop Song for 2025 Korean Music Awards

Rosé for APT ft. Bruno Mars

ILLIT for Magnetic

aespa for Supernova

TWS for Plot Twist

tripleS for Girls Never Die

Best Electronic Album

GAZAEBAL for Texture Music : 2011 - 2020

Sound Supply Service for SCA2

HWI for Humanly Possible

Hypnosis Therapy for Raw Survival

NET GALA for GALAPAGGOT

Best Electronic Song

Mount XLR for Oving

Swimrabbit for EVOLUTION ft. Hunjiya

Haepaary for The Night

HWI for Your Past Life

Hypnosis Therapy for Blaze

Best Folk Album

Kang Asol for From Where No One Is, To Where Everyone Is

Kim Sa-wol for Default

Moher for Kaleidoscope

Sanmanhan for Sanmanhan

Xeuda for How Can I Tell You Love

Best Folk Song

Kang Asol for Anyone But Me

Moher for Baksugijeong

Sanmanhan for When It Becomes A Song

Xeuda for How can I tell you love

Choi Miru for Dap

The 2025 Korean Music Awards Ceremony will be streamed live on the Korean Music Awards' YouTube channel and PRISM LIVE on Feb 27, 2025.

