"He looks husband material"- Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN's Mingyu flaunting his cooking skills 

On March 19, 2025, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu shared multiple pictures on Instagram, sharing updates of himself spending quality time in a campervan doing different activities. He dropped eleven pictures where he made different poses while lying on the bed, a mirror selfie, and more. Subsequently, he also provided a glimpse of himself cooking in the vehicle.

The male artist also unveiled a video of himself seemingly cutting garlic and boiling water. He showed that he had prepared food for himself in the campervan. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's Instagram clip, where he was cooking food for himself, circulated on social media. The fandom CARATs could not stop gushing over his act, and an X user tweeted:

"just say he looks husband material dude this does not even touch the surface when it comes to his cooking skills."

The fandom was impressed with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's culinary skills. They mentioned they could live with him for the rest of their life.

"i've seen vids of some men who can't multitask or talk while they're doing something at the same time. NOT MY MAN THO. here's mingyu yapping while expertly preparing ingredients for whatever dish he's cooking,"- a fan shared.

"how to live with mingyu for the rest of my life,"- a fan commented.

"A literal “Marriage is not scary if it’s Kim Mingyu,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users mentioned that SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's love language was cooking.

"mingyu cooking while wearing a plain white shirt and a snapback… i hope he knows how this is directly affecting my mental health. he is such a daydream,"- a user reacted.

"mingyu's love language is cooking for the people he loves, like me, we'd be such a couple of besties,"- a user shared.

"tall and broad and tan mingyu cooking in a camper van… hes just too perfect,"- a user mentioned.

More about SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Mingyu made his official debut as a member of SEVENTEEN on May 26, 2025. The band released an extended play, 17 Carat, on May 26, 2025. It was released through Pledis Entertainment and distributed by LOEN Entertainment. The record featured five tracks, including Shining Diamond, Adore U, Ah Yeah, Jam Jam, and 20.

He ventured out into the hosting field where he acted as the MC for SBS weekly show Inkigayo. He joined Song Kang and Jung Chae-yeon for the program. He made multiple appearances in music videos such as NU'EST' Face, HELLOVENUS' Venus, Orange Caramel's MY Copycat, and Bumzu's 28.5.

In recent news, SEVENTEEN released their 12th mini-album Spill the Feels on October 14, 2025. It was dropped through Pledis Entertainment. The record featured six tracks, including Eyes on You, Love, Money, Fame, 1 to 13, Candy, Rain, and Water.

