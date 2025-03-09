“Gatekeeping this was a crime” — Fans react as BigHit drops new images of BTS’ Suga for his 32nd birthday

On March 9, 2025, BTS' SUGA turned 32 and to mark the occasion, BTS shared eight new photos on Weverse. Fans appreciated the update, as his last Instagram post was in August 2023.

In one of the photos, the K-pop artist was seen with a crown, while another snippet featured him wearing a leather jacket with long hair. In other images, he was seen in different looks such a donning a green cardigan, black suit, and casual shirts. Appreciating his visuals, an X user commented:

"Gatekeeping this was a crime."

Fans expressed joy at seeing new pictures of Min Yoongi, calling them "precious."

"Feels like taking a deep breath after drowning for so long 😭🥹🫂 Thank you for these pics of our Yoongi! 💘 he's so lovely!," a person said.

"These are precious 😭 I really really really miss you Min Yoongi. Hoping you have a wonderful day with your family and members today," a fan remarked.

"Stunning photos of our beautiful lotus flower Min Yoongi, who deserves the world. May your day be filled with love, kindness, reasons to laugh, and happiness," a viewer added.

More fans celebrated SUGA's birthday, sending him warm wishes.

"Happy birthday Yoongi!! 🥳🎂🍻 I hope you know that you are so so loved! And we miss you very much. I hope you have the best day," a user said.

"Happy Birthday Yoongi🎂🎉 I wish you to be always happy, healthy, and safe💜May all your dreams come true✨Thank you for everything. I love you," a netizen shared.

"The prettiest person with the prettiest soul. Happy Birthday Dear Yoongi. The most beautiful lotus we’ve ever seen," a fan noted.

BTS' SUGA advised bandmate j-hope on planning his solo tour HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS Suga and BTS' j-hope (Image via Instagram/@agustd, @uarmyhope)

In a Rolling Stone interview dated March 7, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared that he turned to his bandmate SUGA for guidance on arranging his solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. SUGA, who previously held his Agust D Tour 'D-DAY' in 2023, had experience managing a solo concert.

“I sought advice from him on the overall structure of the tour. As for the performances, we each bring a unique set of strengths to the stage, so I focused on shaping the production to reflect what I wanted to explore in various ways. A live band will be part of it, of course," the Sweet Dreams artist said.

While both artists have distinct styles, j-hope focused on shaping the production according to his artistic vision.

Previously in 2023, Yoongi's Agust D 'D-DAY' World Tour included 28 sold-out shows across North America and Asia from.

According to Touring Data, 11 shows in five cities in North America sold 148,000+ tickets, generating $32.5 million. The Asian leg had 17 shows, drawing 172,000 attendees and earning $29.7 million. The total revenue reached $57.2 million that year. This made it the highest-grossing tour by a Korean solo artist in K-pop history.

BTS' SUGA started his military service in September 2023, as a social service agent. This role is for those unfit for active duty, usually due to health reasons. His exact assignment wasn’t disclosed.

He applied to end his postponement on August 7, 2023, to start the enlistment process. On March 28, 2024, the South Korean star began three weeks of basic training at the Nonsan Army Training Center. After that, he returned to his social service duties. The K-pop idol is likely to get discharged on June 21, 2025.

