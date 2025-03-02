On March 2, 2025, social media platforms were filled with snapshots and videos of BTS' SUGA's celebratory birthday projects. Fans reportedly transformed Seoul into a hub of celebratory projects in honor of the artist's upcoming 32nd birthday on March 9, 2025.

Additionally, fans covered the looming skyscrapers of Seoul with works of art, heralding tributes to the Grammy-nominated musician. There were murals, street art, and installations of different neighborhoods replete with his pictures.

These initiatives, ranging from environmental conservation efforts to plastering his billboards and posters across Seoul, gained much traction online.

For the uninitiated, the 'SUGA Forest' opened in March 2024 to celebrate the idol's 32nd birthday. The fan project is a joint collaboration between the Seoul Environmental Federation and the Bukhansan Ecological Exploration Center of the Korea National Park Service to plant a dedicated forest.

'The SUGA Forest' was awarded the 'Environmental Stepping Stone Award' by the Seoul Environmental Federation on February 25, 2025.

This award was part of the '2024 People Who Made Seoul Beautiful' program, which spotlighted organizations that contributed to furthering environmental protection and sustainable development in the city.

Meanwhile, online fans lauded this approach by the musician's fan clubs. One fan wrote on X:

"He's so loved"

Many netizens praised the fans' dedication and decorating Seoul in honor of the BTS idol's upcoming birthday.

"Look at these yoongi birthday ads," a fan wrote.

"Min Yoongi, you are sosososo loved. Let’s apobangpo till the very end," another fan wrote.

"IT'S MIN MARCH!!!" another fan added.

Others expressed that they hope SUGA would be able to see these projects.

"The love I have for this boy, especially after 2024, is indescribable. The mom in me just wants to wrap him in bubble wrap and hug him," a fan reacted.

"It feels amazing to see all over Seoul, multiple celebrations for Min Yoongi encompassing his birthday, talents & incredible music; thank you to all the amazing fans who made this possible!" another fan reacted.

"I hope yoongi is seeing and feeling the love," another fan stated.

BTS' SUGA's charitable contributions span various causes

During a fan sign event in 2014, SUGA promised he would treat his fans with Korean beef if he was successful in music. For his 25th birthday on March 9, 2018, he disbursed 10 kilograms of premium Hanwoo beef to 39 orphanages throughout South Korea, fulfilling his vow.

On SUGA's 26th birthday, he donated about $68,409.04 (100 million won) to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation in 2019. Along with the donation, he gifted 329 Shooky dolls to young cancer patients.

The number 329 is significant because it represents March 29, the anniversary of the BTS fan club, ARMY.

In February 2020, during COVID-19, the BTS rapper donated 100 million won, or around $68,409.04 to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

It was to prevent and relieve infections in Daequ, South Korea, which was badly infected in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing his responsibility toward children's health, he gave 100 million won in March 2021 to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in Daegu.

The donation went toward treating child cancer patients who were suffering from financial difficulties in accessing critical treatment.

In other news, the BTS idol has been serving his alternative military service since September 22, 2023. He will return on June 21, 2025, after completing 21 months of mandatory service.

