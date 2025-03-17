The Witch review: Is Kang Full's webtoon's drama adaptation worth watching?

The Witch, a 2025 South Korean television series, delves into the complexities of societal stigmas and the devastating effects of unfounded accusations. Directed by Kim Tae-gyun, the drama stars Park Jin-young (GOT7) and Roh Jeong-eui, bringing to life a narrative that intertwines mystery, romance, and social commentary.

The series revolves around Park Mi-jeong (Roh Jeong-eui), a woman shunned by society due to a series of inexplicable tragedies that occur around her, leading to her being labeled as a "witch." Haunted by guilt and societal rejection, Mi-jeong isolates herself to prevent further harm.

Lee Dong-jin (Park Jin-young), a data analyst and Mi-jeong's high school acquaintance, becomes intrigued by her plight. Determined to debunk the myth of the curse, Dong-jin employs his analytical skills to investigate the incidents, aiming to prove that they are mere coincidences rather than supernatural phenomena.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this series review belong solely to the author.

The Witch fails to maintain Kang Full's previous hits like Moving and Light Shop due to a dull climax

The Witch serves as a poignant critique of how society perpetuates stigmas without substantial evidence. The show parallels historical witch hunts, where individuals, often women, were accused and persecuted based on unfounded claims.

Mi-jeong's character embodies the modern-day scapegoat, illustrating how fear and ignorance can lead to social ostracism. By portraying the community's readiness to accept supernatural explanations over rational ones, the series challenges viewers to reflect on contemporary instances where individuals are marginalized due to baseless rumors or prejudices.

The narrative delves into the destructive power of defamation, showcasing how unverified accusations can ruin lives. Mi-jeong's life is derailed not by any actions of her own but by the community's collective decision to brand her as a harbinger of misfortune.

This portrayal underscores the ease with which society can vilify individuals without seeking truth as they blame her for someone's accidents and even deaths. Through Dong-jin's investigation, The Witch advocates for critical thinking and the importance of evidence before forming judgments about others.

The Witch succeeds in building momentum and suspense with the whole "witch" curse plot. However, the show fails flat on its face as the climax gets reduced to a mere love story. The series opens with the mysterious connection between Mi-jeong and the deaths/accidents of men who like her.

Without explaining the phenomenon, the series seemed rushed at the end. Several questions are left unanswered, such as: Was Mi-jeong really cursed? Were the accidents and deaths just a mere coincidence? If she was cursed, then how did the curse begin, and at what point? If her curse is real, then did her mother die due to the curse while giving birth to Mi-jeong?

The Witch lacked the suspense of Light Shop and the impeccable storytelling of Moving. The ending of the Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui-driven series seemed like a forced effort to conclude the show somehow, without driving the actual plot home.

Meanwhile, Roh Jeong-eui steals the spotlight with her compelling performance as Park Mi-jeong, presenting the twin qualities of vulnerability and resilience. Making her sympathizable, the character achieves this charm through a portrayal that is heavy with the burden of societal exclusion.

Park Jin-young's (GOT7's Jinyoung) performance as Lee Dong-jin counters Mi-jeong's despair with level-headedness and a compassionate heart. Furthermore, his impeccable acting was the sole highlight of the show, which made it worth the watch.

The series is based on a webtoon by Kang Full, Manyeo (English translation as The Witch). Kang Full is well-known for weaving intricate stories that reflect societal issues that were evident in his previous Disney+ drama adaptations, such as Moving and Light Shop.

Kim Tae-gyun's direction set a captivating ambiance in The Witch. He excels even at conveying complex human emotions and breathes life into Mi-jeong's inner conflict under external pressure. The cinematography weaves well with intense plot details and muted color palettes in every scene, highlighting the alarmingly lonely world Mi-jeong lives in.

Expand Tweet

The Witch is a one-time watch if viewers want to watch it for the sake of Kang Full's storytelling prowess. Otherwise, his other projects, like Moving and Light Shop, are better options to watch.

Additionally, fans of GOT7's Jinyoung should watch the series, as the idol-turned-actor delivered a great performance.

