The Witch episode 3 recap: Dong-Jin learns the truth about why Mi-jeong left the town

Episode 3 of the K-Drama The Witch dives into the mysterious origin behind Park Mi-jeong (Roh Jeong-eui) and the seemingly insatiable need of Lee Dong-jin (Park Jin-young) to discover the truth. This episode is key as it explains the mysterious reason Mi-jeong left their hometown 10 years ago and the events that have tormented both women.

The episode begins with a flashback to Mi-jeong's high school years, highlighting the growing ostracism she experienced because of the superstitions that had her marked as a "witch."

To the male students who had the courage to ask her, she revealed a twist of fate marked by a series of unfortunate events. This led to the death of a classmate who was struck by lightning while climbing her roof in an act of kindness. The incident deepened the town's obsession with the curse, which resulted in Mi-jeong's social ostracism.

Episode 3 shifts back to Dong-jin's (Park Jin-young) narration as he chronicles going to college, meeting Jung-hyuk, and how he befriended the lonesome boy. The episode ends with Dong-jin's mother saying that she was the reason Mi-jeong was kicked out of the town years ago. As she lies on her deathbed, she asks Dong-jin to prove Mi-jeong's innocence to the world.

The Witch episode 3: Dong-jin's quest to prove Mi-jeong's innocence begins

In episode 3 of The Witch, Dong-jin learns why Mi-jeong left the town through a series of conversations and investigative efforts. He discovers that she did that not because of society's ostracism but rather for an even more personal and traumatic reason.

Viewers learn that Mi-jeong's father, driven to desperation by the community's unrelenting attacks on his daughter, fights with a fellow town resident to protect her. This decision was influenced by a tragic event in which Mi-jeong, overwhelmed by her suffering, quit her school and stayed locked up in her room for months.

After her father dies in The Witch episode 2, in an attempt to protect Mi-jeong from a snake bite, the village people have a meeting to kick her out. Meanwhile, it is Dong-jin's mother who leads the rally at Mi-jeong's house, who has just lost her father a few days ago. They ask her to leave the town, never to return.

Dong-jin's mother, who has been suffering from cancer, tells him the truth as she takes her last breaths. She tells him that she feels guilty of making Mi-jeong leave her home. Dong-jin learns that his mother also bought Mi-jeong's house and her father's potato field so that she can hand it over to Mi-jeong someday.

Dong-jin's realization of this truth marks a pivotal moment in the series. It not only enhances his understanding of Mi-jeong's struggles but also ignites his resolve to confront the baseless superstitions that have haunted her.

He starts to reflect on the past coincidences, proposing that the so-called "curse" might actually be a string of unfortunate events magnified by collective panic and confirmation bias in the community.

Dong-jin's mother requests Dong-jin to prove Mi-jeong's innocence that she is not a "witch" so that she can rest in peace after she dies. In The Witch episode 3, his mother succumbs to her illness, leaving Dong-jin all alone in the world. As his mother's bier is carried to the burial site, he vows to reveal the truth behind Mi-jeong's alleged curse.

In The Witch, Park Jin-young plays Lee Dong-jin, a character caught between guilt and resolve. His subtle acting captures the inner conflict of a man striving for redemption for not being there for his friend when she needed him most.

Roh Jeong-eui represents the delicate balance of fragility and strength in Park Mi-jeong, expressing the emotional struggle of someone weighed down by societal bias. Their chemistry on-screen enriches the story, making their journey both relatable and captivating.

Also read: Channel A reveals preview of Jin Sun-kyu's cameo for The Witch

The Witch episode 4 will be aired on February 23, 2025, on TVING and Viki.

